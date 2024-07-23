Druski enlists Lil Baby, Kai Cenat and more for new Atlanta festival

Arts and Culture

Comedian and social media star Druski will host his new "Coulda Fest" in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Sept. 7.

Actor, comedian and social media star Druski has announced his inaugural Coulda Fest, a new Atlanta-based comedy and music festival. The inaugural event will be held at State Farm Arena on Sept. 7.

Produced by Outback Presents, the festival will be co-hosted by Druski and fellow Atlanta comedian DC Young Fly. Coulda Fest will feature performances and comedy sketches from staples in Atlanta culture, including Lil Baby, Kai Cenat, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Yung Joc, Young Dro, Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, Baby Drill, Baby Kia, DJ Fresh and more. A load of surprise guests are set to appear during the show.

“Coulda Fest won’t be a traditional music and comedy festival,” Druski said in a statement. “It’s going to be a celebration of Atlanta’s culture and a night full of hilarious sketches that bring us back to the special times in our city’s music history. This concept has never been done before, so I’m looking forward to bringing this vision to life.”

Presale tickets for the event will be available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. (code: COULDA). Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via 4Lifers.com and ticketmaster.com.

Druski, a Gwinnett County native, was recently named the internet’s funniest person by Complex. He had a supporting role in last year’s Peacock film “Praise This,” which was filmed in Atlanta. Last month, he appeared in Kai Cenat’s viral Twitch stream along with Kevin Hart, which garnered over 700,000 viewers.

