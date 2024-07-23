Breaking: Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown

The Atlanta-based airline canceled hundreds more flights Tuesday
Passengers fill the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, on the fifth day of a massive global technology outage that has severely impacted the operations of Delta Air Lines. John Spink/jspink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Passengers fill the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, on the fifth day of a massive global technology outage that has severely impacted the operations of Delta Air Lines.
16 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines canceled hundreds more flights Tuesday in the fifth day of its operational meltdown that has stranded hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

By about 6 a.m., Delta had canceled more than 400 flights, including more than 170 to or from its largest hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. It canceled more than 5,000 flights over the previous four days.

Travelers have been sleeping at the Atlanta airport since the meltdown began Friday with a technology outage that affected Microsoft users around the world. About 60% Delta’s most critical systems to run the airline are Windows-based and were rendered inoperable early Friday morning, according to the airline. The problem came from a faulty security update from a company called CrowdStrike.

The CrowdStrike error “required Delta’s (information technology) teams to manually repair and reboot each of the affected systems, with additional time then needed for applications to synchronize and start communicating with each other,” Delta said.

But while other companies have mostly recovered, Delta has had a significant share of its operations hobbled ever since. Some people have waited days to get back home or to their destinations, with more travelers getting swept up into the disruptions as they try to set off for trips.

Rows of baggage on the floors in the baggage claim area of the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, on the fifth day of a massive global technology outage that has severely impacted the operations of Delta Air Lines. John Spink/jspink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink



Credit: John Spink

Rows of baggage were lined up between Delta’s baggage claim carousels at Hartsfield-Jackson, with so many bags piling up from passengers whose flights were disrupted that they started to fill an upper-level balcony.

Harris Foster was trying to fly back from France to Portland, Oregon, with his wife and 11-year-old when his flight from Paris was delayed and his connecting flight to Portland was canceled.

After landing late Monday night, the Delta customer service lines so long that he didn’t even want to get in the queue. Instead, “We went outside, got some air, tried to calm down,” Foster said.

Then, after getting in line and waiting until the wee hours of the morning, he was told the next availability to fly from Atlanta to Portland was Thursday. “I don’t want to stay in Georgia until Thursday,” Foster said.

Instead, he was rebooked on flights Tuesday with a connection in Southern California that will require a drive between two different airports to get to Portland. After finally getting the rebooking at around 3 a.m., his wife and daughter slept on an upper level of the domestic terminal atrium while he kept an eye on their belongings.

“It is aggravating,” Foster said.

He said he had previously sung the praises of Delta and Air France, because Delta had more legroom and better amenities and meals than other airlines.

But getting stuck after a flight a cancellation and having to sleep overnight at the Atlanta airport is “not an enjoyable experience,” he said. “I’m pretty angry about it.”

Jessica Heskew is supposed to be headed to Albany, Georgia, on a business trip, but also ended up stuck overnight at the Atlanta airport. Her flight from San Diego to Atlanta was delayed while waiting to get enough flight attendants, and she missed her connecting flight as a result.

By the time she got through the line for Delta customer service and booked for a hotel, there were no more shuttles to the hotel and she didn’t feel comfortable taking an Uber or Lyft in the middle of the night in a city with which she was unfamiliar.

“I just hung out (at the airport) and only got maybe 40 minutes of sleep,” Heskew said. A colleague she is supposed to meet with had his flight canceled and couldn’t get rebooked until Wednesday.

“She said she didn’t understand why Delta has had so many cancellations than other airlines. Heskew said “you could tell the employees were tired, kind of seemed overworked. … There’s a lot of things that are out of our control at this point.”

