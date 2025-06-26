A majority of outages are concentrated in metro Atlanta, Middle Georgia and coastal areas.

Update - Severe thunderstorms are organizing in South Carolina. Overnight, storms will move southwest, bringing the threat of damaging winds to parts of Georgia. Tree and powerline damage may occur, especially in east central Georgia. #gawx pic.twitter.com/v3BH459G0l — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 25, 2025

More storms are expected Thursday, forecasters say, but they should be less organized and therefore pack less power. There is still a marginal, or a Level 1 of 5, risk for severe weather across nearly all of Georgia for this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

The heat is also not going away, though it should not be quite as hot as what’s been cooking the eastern half of the country the last few days. Metro Atlanta’s highs are expected to stay in the low 90s compared to the upper 90s we saw earlier this week.

That means the heat index — which measures how hot it actually feels by factoring in the humidity — should stay below the 105-degree threshold for a heat advisory. Though, an advisory remains in place until 8 p.m. for far northwest Georgia.

Even with lower temps, it will still be smothering so it’s still “a good idea to take heat precautions,” the Weather Service advises. That means staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged periods outdoors or by taking frequent breaks if you do have to be outside.

A Code Orange air quality alert is in place over metro Atlanta, too. That means it is possible that the air quality could inch into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” zone this afternoon before storms arrive.

