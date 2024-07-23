More than 1,000 volunteers sign up as Harris’ Georgia campaign gets going

Following President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, his campaign in Georgia rapidly began transitioning to support Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he endorsed after announcing his plans Sunday.
For her supporters across Georgia, the changes couldn’t be coming soon enough. Monday saw the highest number of sign-ups for volunteer work this year, with 1,017 new volunteers registered in Georgia, according to the Harris campaign.
“We are seeing an overwhelming groundswell of support for Kamala Harris in Georgia, with more than 1,000 people signing up to volunteer with our campaign yesterday — the largest day of recruitment of the campaign,” said Porsha White, the Georgia director for the Harris campaign. “We know the road to the White House runs through Georgia, and we are ready to fight for our freedoms and our families by electing Vice President Harris and defeating Donald Trump, just like we did in 2020.”
Campaign offices across the Atlanta area Tuesday still featured the big, navy blue “Georgia for Biden-Harris” signs outside their buildings. But the 21 campaign headquarters throughout the state will update their windows in the coming days with new signage as Harris’ presidential run gets off the ground.
Several new offices will also be opening in the Atlanta area this weekend. The 150 Georgia-based staff members who work for the campaign have all retained their jobs.
Democrats in Georgia almost immediately coalesced around Harris.
“We stand firmly behind Vice President Harris,” said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia.
U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff also endorsed her campaign, as did former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who had served as a senior adviser to Biden.
All 109 delegates to the Democratic National Convention also shared their unanimous support for a Harris candidacy as the party’s nominee.
About the Author