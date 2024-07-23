More than 1,000 volunteers sign up as Harris’ Georgia campaign gets going

Following President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, his campaign in Georgia rapidly began transitioning to support Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he endorsed after announcing his plans Sunday.

For her supporters across Georgia, the changes couldn’t be coming soon enough. Monday saw the highest number of sign-ups for volunteer work this year, with 1,017 new volunteers registered in Georgia, according to the Harris campaign.

“We are seeing an overwhelming groundswell of support for Kamala Harris in Georgia, with more than 1,000 people signing up to volunteer with our campaign yesterday — the largest day of recruitment of the campaign,” said Porsha White, the Georgia director for the Harris campaign. “We know the road to the White House runs through Georgia, and we are ready to fight for our freedoms and our families by electing Vice President Harris and defeating Donald Trump, just like we did in 2020.”