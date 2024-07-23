Breaking: Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled
Here’s the scoop: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival isn’t just about sweet treats

Annual event in Piedmont Park also offers sides of wellness resources, food and music to go with countless varieties of ‘America’s favorite dessert’
The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival will take place in Piedmont Park with food, ice cream and health and wellness resources.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival will take place in Piedmont Park with food, ice cream and health and wellness resources.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival
By
34 minutes ago

Attendees at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival may get a scoop of health and wellness along with their sundaes this weekend.

Festival organizer Kevin James said he expects the Ice Cream Festival to draw around 20,000 attendees on July 27. The fest, which sprawls across Piedmont Park, will feature 130 vendors offering ice cream, food, artisan goods and health screenings and resources.

James, who has a background in the hospitality industry, founded the Ice Cream Festival in 2010 as a way to bring Atlanta out for a day of fun. He couldn’t think of a better treat to center the day around than ice cream, which he calls “America’s favorite dessert.”

While an ice cream festival that combines health and wellness might seem conflicting, James wanted to use the annual event to “meet people where they are.” Some folks come out for the live music, some to spend a day in Piedmont Park and others to sample from Atlanta’s ice cream connoisseurs, but all are given access to wellness resources they won’t encounter in day-to-day life.

This year, the festival will offer a wellness zone with partners from various health agencies providing screenings and resources for eye care, glucose readings, mental health, cancer, health and nutrition and stress management. Atlanta chef Terrell Jabbarr will also be holding a cooking demonstration on how to prepare smoothies with ingredients in your kitchen.

The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival will take place in Piedmont Park, so there's an opportunity to walk off at least some of your frozen indulgence.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

By wrapping these services into the festival, it can take away some of the stigma and anxiety around going to a medical professional, said Stephanie Jones, festival health and wellness coordinator. Attendees can stop at a table, get resources and contacts, then continue enjoying the day.

Jones, who has been working with the festival for nearly a decade, will lead attendees in a cardio dance party with her company, Boom Shock Fitness & Wellness, at 11:30 a.m. on the main stage. Boom Shock Fitness is one of several dance and exercise events taking place throughout the day, along with a morning exercise session and line dancing.

Jones said she hopes the activities can “take the pressure off of movement” by turning it into something fun anyone can do, even if they think they can’t dance.

“I’m very passionate about helping that one person that’s like, ‘I can’t do that,’” she said. “But then once they do it, they get excited, and now they’re looking for other opportunities to continue moving more.”

The festival also offers plenty of ways to fuel up after all the dancing and walking, with food stalls offering barbecue, cheesesteaks, funnel cakes and hot dogs. The frozen offerings will be extensive, with classic hand-scooped ice cream, Italian ice, snow cones, novelty ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, liquid nitrogen ice cream, rolled ice cream and Popsicles.

Hanna Ponce enjoyed a frozen treat during the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival in 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER/SPECIAL TO THE AJC

If indulging in dairy leads you down a rocky road, rest assured there will be lactose-free options, such as treats from First Batch Artisan Foods. Owner Dymetra Pernell has been selling scoops at the festival for five years. Her treats use oat milk as the base and include flavors such as Biscoff, cookies ‘n cream, banana pudding, brownie sundae and salted caramel crunch.

Working at the festival allows her to meet customers and get creative with her offerings, since she normally sells her goodies wholesale. This year, she said she plans to offer ice cream sandwiches and ice cream bars dipped in melted chocolate or Biscoff and rolled in a topping. The festival, she said, is “every ice cream lovers’ dream.”

Pernell said combining ice cream with health and wellness shows attendees that “it’s OK to indulge.”

“It’s really good to have a place where someone could not only come and have some fun (and) enjoy great food, but actually learn a little bit about how to take better care of themselves,” she said.

There will be free concerts throughout the day on the main stage by groups including the Jonesboro High School marching band. An ice cream eating contest at 3 p.m. will offer competitors of all ages a chance to taste sweet victory with ice cream from Lidl, the festival’s presenting sponsor.

The event is free to attend and open to people of all ages. Parking is limited, so organizers suggest attendees take public transportation or ride share. Think of all the walking you’ll do as the cherry on top of the Ice Cream Festival.

IF YOU GO

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27. Free. Piedmont Park, 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. atlantaicecreamfestival.com

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

