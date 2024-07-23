Young Thug trial: Attorney seeks mistrial over ‘tainted testimony’

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

The defense was referring to a secret June 10 meeting he held in his chambers with prosecutors and key witness, Kenneth Copeland. Chief Judge Ural Glanville, who had presided over the high-profile case for more than two years, was recused from the trial over his handling of the session.

“Kendrick’s Constitutional rights were violated when neither he nor his attorneys were present at a critical stage of the proceedings – the secret, ex parte meeting among the State, Chief Judge Glanville, Copeland, state investigators, court staff, and deputies,” Weinstein wrote.

The meeting was called by prosecutors, who then threatened to jail Copeland indefinitely if he backed out of his agreement to testify.

Weinstein sought Glanville’s recusal two days later, but the judge denied the request and continued with Copeland’s testimony rather than immediately halting the trial until another judge could rule.

As a result, jurors heard four days of “tainted testimony,” Weinstein said. Weinstein asked for the trial to be reset to June 12, with subsequent testimony excluded.

But Weinstein said that testimony cannot be unheard.

“How is this Court to accomplish this impossible task?” he asked in Tuesday’s motion. “How does this Court take the jurors’ notes from these days from the jurors? How can the jury unhear days and days of testimony?

“Instructing someone to not picture flying elephants only results in the listener conjuring images of Dumbo,” he wrote.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has been in jail since his May 2022 arrest. Fulton County prosecutors allege the Grammy-award winning artist is the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, which they say is a criminal street gang based in south Atlanta. The rapper’s attorneys say he is innocent and that YSL is simply a record label.

Attorneys have also asked the newly assigned judge, Paige Reese Whitaker, to grant bond to their clients.

In an order recusing Glanville, Krause noted there was nothing improper about the June 10 meeting but said it could — and maybe should — have been held in open court. Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel filed a motion arguing Krause’s assessment of the meeting was “wholly against the law” because defense attorneys and defendants had a right to be at the meeting.

Earlier this month, Steel argued a mistrial should be declared based on the failure to protect his client’s constitutional rights by prosecutors Adriane Love, Simone Hylton and Judge Glanville.

Prosecutors have until Friday to file their responses to defendant’s motions.

Whitaker has scheduled a motions hearing for July 30. Jurors are scheduled to return to the courtroom on Aug. 5, where they’ll discover a new judge on the bench.