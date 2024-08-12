News

A.M. ATL: 🏅 Georgia’s Olympic medal count

Plus: Dems’ shifting roadmap, Isaac Hayes, post-dinner walks
Morning, y’all! Monday again. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-90s today.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on college kids returning to campus and the Young Thug jury coming back to court, plus an interesting bit of political analysis and a look at the week ahead.

But first: Peach State pride in Paris.

***

POWERFUL PERFORMANCES

Gabby Thomas after winning the women's 200-meter.

Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

The Paris Olympics sont finis.

The U.S. came out on top of the overall medal count, tying China for the most golds (thanks for that last one, women’s basketball team!). And the good ol’ state of Georgia fared pretty well, too.

The AJC’s crack sports team finds that a total of 16 Olympians with ties to the Peach State earned medals, in competitions ranging from skeet shooting to swimming and track.

The track stars: Atlanta native Gabby Thomas (pictured above) won three gold medals — the only track and field athlete with that distinction in Paris. It’s certainly enough to top this list.

“I know how hard it is to win a medal in track and field,” Thomas said. “It’s a very cutthroat sport, especially at this level.”

  • Fellow Atlantan Christopher Bailey kicked off the U.S. men’s sprint toward gold in the 4 x 400-meter relay, too.
Mallory Swanson leaps into teammate Lindsey Horan's arms.

Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP

Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP

Women’s soccer: Mallory Swanson’s goal in Saturday’s 1-0 gold-clinching win doesn’t really count — even if she is the wife of beloved former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson.

But the U.S. women’s soccer roster also includes midfielder Croix Bethune, an Alpharetta native who played at UGA. Marietta native Emily Sonnett, too.

  • They all helped the American squad win its first gold medal since 2012.
Marietta native Hampton Morris during the men's 61kg weightlifting event.

Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

The streak breakers: Around these parts, you get extra credit for accomplishing something no one’s done in awhile. Enter these two fine young Americans:

Three cheers for the U.S. of A and the great state of Georgia. See you in L.A. in 2028.

Check out all of the AJC’s Olympics coverage right here. And a few more sports notes while we’re at it:

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

Rafa Bashizi, an incoming freshman from Marietta, heads to his new dorm at Smith Residence Hall at Georgia Tech.

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

🎓 Monday: Morris Brown and Georgia Gwinnett colleges are among the state’s first to begin their fall semesters. Take a look at what’s new on campuses across metro Atlanta.

📝 Tuesday: Commissioners in Cobb and DeKalb counties hold their regular meetings.

🎶 Wednesday: Usher performs his first in a string of three shows at State Farm Arena. The start of the Corky Kell-Dave Hunter Classic launches a new high school football season.

🐿️ Thursday: Georgia squirrel hunting season begins. Really!

🏀 Friday: The Atlanta Dream start post-Olympics action at home against the Storm (7:30 p.m. on ION). The Pigs and Peaches Festival kicks off in Kennesaw.

***

THE JURY MAY BE SEATED

Young Thug (left, birth name Jeffery Williams) speaks with attorney Brian Steel.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

With the defense’s motions for a mistrial denied, the jury in rapper Young Thug’s Fulton County trial returns to court today after eight weeks off. They’ll find a new judge on the bench and be asked to disregard some previously heard testimony.

  • “It’s un-freaking-believable,” one observer told the AJC. “I’ve never in my history of being involved in or observing trials seen anything like this.”

***

MORE CRIME & COURTS

» Columnist Bill Torpy says Connie Taylor — the clerk at the center of Cobb County’s current courthouse chaos — ought to be worried about election season.

» Details remain scant. But police say one person died following a Sunday night shooting near MARTA’s Arts Center station.

» A weekend shooting at southwest Atlanta’s Rosa L. Burney Park left five people wounded, including three teenagers.

***

POLITICAL CALCULUS

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Credit: AP photos

Credit: AP photos

Democrats have long used “the 30-30 rule” as a blueprint in Georgia: at least 30% of white voters going blue + Black voters making up 30% of the electorate = victory.

New analysis from the AJC’s Phoebe Quinton suggests the rule isn’t as hard and fast as it used to be.

  • Only vaguely related: The family of soul musician Isaac Hayes is demanding that Donald Trump stop using his music at campaign rallies. Hayes lived in Atlanta for years and his son, Isaac Hayes III, runs the Atlanta-based social media platform Fanbase.

***

FESTIVAL SEASON

We’re rapidly approaching the fall festival season, and two of Atlanta’s marquee events recently shared significant news.

***

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

» State Rep. Seabaugh charged with DUI in collision with cyclist

» T.I. and Tiny sexual assault case dismissed by judge

» Savannah ducked another storm in Debby but risk still high

» Toastique in Midtown and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

» GBI: Man killed in shootout with cops at Athens gas station

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 12, 1958

Puppy theft is always a bad idea. But stealing the Atlanta Humane Society’s real life mascot, Scruffy? Yikes.

The “five-month-old mongrel” had been used in ads and appeared on TV before someone “stopped a car, scooped [him up] and drove away.”

“We’re offering a liberal reward to get him back alive,” staffer Sue Miller told the Constitution.

ajc.com

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

ajc.com

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

AJC contributor Ryan Fleisher captured country music star Zach Bryan belting out a song during one of his sold-out weekend shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More photos here!

***

ONE MORE THING

New analysis suggests your little post-dinner walk provides all sorts of health benefits, even if it’s just a few minutes. So get to stepping!

“It can be just a stroll, and often times as you become accustomed to it, you will walk longer,” a local health care leader said.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

