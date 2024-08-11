Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ draft pick Bralen Trice placed on injured reserve

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Bralen Trice (48) is assisted off the field during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

15 minutes ago

Atlanta Falcons’ third-round pick Bralen Trice, who suffered a left knee injury in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins Friday, was placed on injured reserve on Sunday.

Trice, an outside linebacker drafted out of Washington, was expected to battle for playing time.

In addition to Trice, defensive back Harrison Hand suffered a knee injury was also placed on injured reserve.

In other roster moves, the Falcons signed wide Jakeem Grant, quarterback John Paddock and running back Spencer Brown. In a corresponding move, the Falcons released quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams also suffered a left leg injury and was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Dolphins. His status was not addressed by the team Sunday.

