State Rep Devan Seabaugh arrested, accused of hitting cyclist

Photos from the scene showed the damaged bicycle with a bent wheel and Seabaugh, 59, being taken into custody, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The crash report and incident report are not yet available, according to the GSP.

Seabaugh was elected to the Georgia House in a special election in July 2021, according to the state General Assembly website. He serves House District 34, which includes parts of west Cobb County and portions of both Marietta and Kennesaw. Seabaugh is a member of the House Transportation Committee, among several others.

The lawmaker is up for reelection this year against Democrat Karl Gallegos. Their race will be on District 34 ballots in the Nov. 5 General Election.

The AJC has requested more details from Seabaugh’s office, which has not released a statement or any information about his arrest. However, his office posted on its official Facebook page at 7 a.m. Friday.

“Keeping our families and communities safe has continued to be the top priority for Georgia Republicans,” Seabaugh’s office said, before listing several legislative and policy accomplishments.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.