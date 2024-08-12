A little walk after dinner can go a long way to improve health

A recent review of 17 studies found that as few as 4,000 steps per day can lead to a reduced risk of early death. However, there are increased benefits from taking 7,000 steps a day, according to the analysis published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

These findings are part of growing research challenging the idea that people need to hit a threshold of 10,000 steps per day to improve their health.

The walking also doesn’t need to be high intensity, and you don’t need to get all of your steps in at once to reap the benefits. Watkins points to mini-walks throughout the day as a way to get those steps in. For people working from home, taking a walk around the block between meetings is another way of weaving physical activity into your daily life.

Beginners can start with short walks, around 5 to 10 minutes. Then, slowly build up to longer walks. Watkins said the key is to get into the habit of walking, even if it’s one block and back from home.

“Once you get into the routine of walking, the amount of effort you put in generally takes care of itself,” said Watkins, who practices at the Village Medical’s Decatur and Lithonia locations.

When walking after a meal, it’s best to take the walk within 60 to 90 minutes after eating, according to Watkins.

For people who walk during that time, changes to blood sugar are not only less extreme but also more gradual compared to those who sit down after a meal. That’s important because over time sudden blood sugar spikes and drops can raise the risk of heart disease and developing Type 2 diabetes.

At Mason Mill Park in the Decatur area, Carolyn Hartfield leads a group of about 10 walkers along a lush creek valley with wooden boardwalks one morning every week. An outdoor enthusiast, Hartfield is a volunteer “Just Walk! leader, which is part of the “Walk with a Doc” free walking program.

Hartfield, 73, said she has been a regular walker for decades and usually walks between 11,000 and 13,000 steps a day. She prefers to walk in the morning hours. Walking, she said, has been key to maintaining her overall good health. She also said walking helps her sleep better and “is very calming.”

Toting a backpack with bottled water, and binoculars, Donna Whitfield, 77, enjoys the weekly group walk with scenic tree top views and a lush trail teeming with wildlife along the Peachtree Creek Path Trail. On the recent walk, they spotted a family of yellow-crowned night heron perched on a tree. She aims to walk 3 miles every day, splitting up her steps between a morning jaunt and walk after dinner.

A longtime walker, Whitfield believes daily walks have been key to her living an active, healthy life.

Fellow walker Alexis Perry of Stone Mountain has been more focused on walking in recent years. Now 78, Perry was diagnosed with prediabetes, and blood tests have shown her blood sugar levels outside the healthy range. But she said walking, especially after dinner, helps lower her blood sugar levels and keeps her blood glucose levels more stable.

She said she knows that to be true because she sometimes checks her blood sugar levels after walking. She aims to walk between 3,000 and 6,000 steps every day, also splitting the steps up in morning and evenings.

“I know the walking helps me,” she said. “I also like being outside, walking with other walkers, and exploring new places to walk.”

She said she tends to manage her blood sugar levels better in the warmer months when she walks more. But she is hoping to keep the routine going through the colder months this year.

On the other side of metro Atlanta in Cobb County, Sam Baskin Jr., 72, walks nearly an hour every day after dinner. He walks along a busy corridor and sometimes listens to gospel music. But he said always makes him feel better on many levels.

“Walking helps you in a way that sitting on the couch doesn’t,” he said. “And when you walk outside, and God is blowing fresh air on your face, it has a tendency of relaxing the mind, the body and soul.”

Four tips to walk for better health

Set yourself up for success. Start with a simple goal, such as, “I’ll take a 5- or 10-minute walk during my lunch break.” When your 5- or 10-minute walk becomes a habit, set a new goal, such as, “I’ll walk for 20 minutes after work.”

Make walking enjoyable. If you don’t like walking alone, ask a friend or neighbor to join you. If you’re energized by groups, join a health club or walking group. Maybe you like listening to music or a podcast while you walk.

Vary your routine. If you walk outdoors, plan several different routes for variety. Try taking routes with hills or stairs as you become used to walking more. Or walk faster for a few minutes and then slow down for a few minutes and repeat the cycle.

Take missed days in stride. If you find yourself skipping your daily walks, don’t give up. Remind yourself how good you feel when you include physical activity in your daily routine, and then get back on track.

SOURCE: Mayo Clinic