Joyce Carol Oates speaks (and writes) what’s on her mind

The Decatur Book Festival keynote speaker is known for being a wildly prolific author and, increasingly over the last two decades, stirring the pot on X.
Literary giant Joyce Carol Oates is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Decatur Book Festival on October 4.

Literary giant Joyce Carol Oates is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Decatur Book Festival on October 4. CONTRIBUTED
By Rachel Wright – ArtsATL
This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Writer and X (formerly Twitter) provocateur Joyce Carol Oates will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Decatur Book Festival (DBF), set for Oct. 4-5, organizers announced last week. Oates, 85, is the National Book Award-winning author of more than 80 books, several of which have been adapted for film or television, though younger readers who weren’t assigned her work in school are likely to have first encountered her on X.

She is legendary for her productivity, producing two to three pages of new writing every working day since the 1960s. “Securing a literary icon like Joyce Carol Oates adds prestige and credibility to DBF and is already attracting attention from the literary community and the media,” Executive Director Leslie Wingate said in an email.

In the past decade, media coverage of Oates has increasingly involved her characteristically prolific, often-messy presence on X. Since joining in 2012 at the behest of her publisher, she has written more than 165,000 posts, ranging from innocuous to political to gross-out, strange and occasionally offensive.

Much has been made of Oates’ sometimes-incongruous musings on the platform, where she has 255,000 followers. There’s a sense of cognitive dissonance that comes with reading an oddball tweet from a person widely considered to have a brilliant mind. Why, observers ask, does a literary figure of such prestige feel the need to wade into the social media muck on such a regular basis?

Oates herself has expressed ambivalence about the platform, telling Salon, “I could easily just quit right now and never look at it ever again — never think of it again.”

But the tweets continue, perhaps originating in that famous prolificity that bounces her from essay to libretto to novel in search of a new outlet. “There’s just nothing you can do with little tiny straight thoughts and fragments that go on Twitter and are sort of lost — you couldn’t do anything else with,” she said in the same Salon interview.

There’s something humanizing about watching a respected intellectual share controversial takes on the internet, in the same way that it’s fun to see pictures of celebrities swallowing bugs or spilling coffee. Just like us, Oates seems to spend hours online, scrolling and clicking and idly sharing whatever comes to her. Just like us, she’s fallen into the vortex and doesn’t seem quite able to extricate herself.

In the end, Oates’ X feed is a distraction, a pale imitation of her powerful literary skill. Like many of her tweets, Oates’ novels tend toward the dark and strange. They often pull from real life, as in “Black Water” (1992), about the Chappaquiddick scandal; “Blonde” (2000), a fictionalized biography of Marilyn Monroe; and her most recent novel, “Butcher” (2024), inspired by 19th-century gynecologist J. Marion Sims. Though she often puts her characters in predicaments appropriate for a thriller or horror story, she tends to write less about plot than ideas, forming a through line with her famous X feed.

Oates will participate in a keynote conversation with author, philanthropist, former NBA All-Star and DBF benefactor Joe Barry Carroll on Oct. 4 at First Baptist Church of Decatur. They are expected to discuss the three books Oates will publish this year: “Butcher,” along with “Joyce Carol Oates: Letters to a Biographer” (edited by Greg Johnson, the titular biographer) and a reissue of her 1999 novel “Broke Heart Blues,” slated for release in October. Free tickets will be available through Eventbrite, and organizers expect seats to fill quickly.

Rachel Wright has a Ph.D. from Georgia State University and an MA from University College Dublin, both in creative writing. Her work has appeared in the Stinging Fly and elsewhere. She is currently at work on a novel.

