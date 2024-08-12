Democrats’ blueprint for winning is changing in Georgia

“The small changes in the size of the Latino and Asian population, small changes in the rate of Democratic support for Black voters, are the difference between winning and losing,” said Bernard Fraga, a political scientist at Emory University.

Since the 2008 presidential election, more Hispanic and Asian American voters have been participating in elections. In 2008, the two groups made up roughly 2% of voters in the presidential election. In 2020, their share had grown to 5%. This increase in vote share is due, in part, to the children of immigrants who were born in the state reaching voting age.

As these groups continue to grow, a Democratic candidate may not need as much support from white or Black voters because some of these voters can fill in the gaps. Both Hispanic and Asian American voters lean Democratic, but their votes are not guaranteed for the party.

These groups have already begun helping Democrats win. Instead of 30%, Black vote share hovers around 27% in elections won by Democrats over the past four years, Charles Bullock, a political scientist from the University of Georgia, said in his book “The Changing Political South.”

In the 2020 presidential election, Black voters cast 27% of ballots, and 29% of white voters supported Joe Biden. Although neither group reached 30% support, Biden won the election by a razor-thin margin of about 12,000 votes.

While Democrats depend on Georgia’s Black voters to turn out for elections, they also need to capture a share of white voters. In the 2016 presidential election, 28% of the voters were Black, but Hillary Rodham Clinton only won 21% of white voters, leading to a loss.

Hispanic and Asian American voters do not show as much loyalty to the Democratic Party as Black voters. Both of these groups lean Democratic but not as strongly as Black voters, according to a nationwide study by the Pew Research Center. While over 80% of Black voters align with the Democratic Party, roughly 60% of Hispanic and Asian American voters do. These margins are still above white voters in Georgia, where Democrats fight to earn 30% of their vote.

It is uncertain how much their population growth will benefit Democratic candidates, especially as Republican campaigns target their votes.

“Hispanics don’t have that long commitment or that universal commitment to the Democratic Party,” Bullock said. “So what I’m anticipating is that, again, as the white share of the electorate declines, the Republicans are going to increasingly concentrate on trying to win Hispanic votes.”

Still, that growth may eventually change the political direction of the state.

“The long term favors Democrats as the minority population increases, and that’s beyond African Americans,” Democratic strategist Rick Dent said. “It’s African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, that is clearly growing, and at some point the state should flip because of it. The question is just when.”