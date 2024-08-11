3 teens among 5 shot during event at SW Atlanta park, police say

Five people are injured, including three teenagers, in a shooting Saturday night at a park in southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.

Atlanta police say an event was being held at Rosa L. Burney Park as the gunfire erupted, which also left a woman in critical condition.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a parking lot inside the park along Windsor Street after they heard several gunshots while patrolling the Mechanicsville neighborhood. At the scene, officers found five people suffering from gunshots wounds, all of whom were taken to the hospital.