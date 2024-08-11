Crime & Public Safety

3 teens among 5 shot during event at SW Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after five people were shot during an event at a park in Mechanicsville on Saturday night, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta police are investigating after five people were shot during an event at a park in Mechanicsville on Saturday night, officials said.
By
31 minutes ago

Five people are injured, including three teenagers, in a shooting Saturday night at a park in southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.

Atlanta police say an event was being held at Rosa L. Burney Park as the gunfire erupted, which also left a woman in critical condition.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a parking lot inside the park along Windsor Street after they heard several gunshots while patrolling the Mechanicsville neighborhood. At the scene, officers found five people suffering from gunshots wounds, all of whom were taken to the hospital.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was in critical condition. The other four victims, a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, and a 33-year-old woman, are all said to be stable. Their names were not released.

A motive is unclear, and police have not provided additional details about the event, or what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Vine City neighborhood
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man shot to death inside downtown Atlanta high-rise
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shot while helping daughter move from boyfriend’s home, police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspected car burglar shot, killed at NW Atlanta apartments
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: GBI

Man killed in shootout with officers at Athens gas station, GBI says
Young Thug jury returns to court Monday after 8-week hiatus
Warm end to the weekend, dry conditions to continue
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades