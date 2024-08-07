State Sports Report

Marietta’s Hampton Morris wins historic weightlifting medal at 2024 Paris Olympics

Hampton Morris of the United States competes during the men's 61kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Hampton Morris of the United States competes during the men's 61kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Hampton Morris became the first American man to earn a weightlifting medal at the Olympic Games in four decades Wednesday after winning bronze in the men’s 61-kilogram competition.

The 20-year-old from Marietta was sitting in fifth place after his snatch, but he leapfrogged into medal position thanks to the second lift of competition, clean and jerk, where he is the reigning world-record holder in his weight class. Between the two lifts, the 135-pound Morris hoisted a combined weight of 298 kilograms, which is about 657 pounds.

Morris got the bronze medal, failing on a world-record attempt in the clean and jerk, but ending up at 303. The last U.S. men’s weightlifting medalists were Mario Martinez and Guy Carlton in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

