Atlanta’s Christopher Bailey starts U.S. gold-medal run in 400-meter relay

SAINT-DENIS, France — Rai Benjamin held off Letsile Tebogo on the anchor leg to give the United States a gold medal and an Olympic-record time in the men’s 4x400-meter relay at the Paris Games on Saturday night.

Christopher Bailey of Atlanta and Carver High School ran the first leg for the Americans.

Benjamin added this Olympic title to the one he claimed in the 400-meter hurdles a night earlier and prevented 200-meter champion Tebogo from giving Botswana another triumph over the Americans.