State Sports Report

Atlanta’s Christopher Bailey starts U.S. gold-medal run in 400-meter relay

Christopher Bailey, of the United States, hands the baton to teammate Vernon Norwood, in the men's 4 x 400 meters relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Christopher Bailey, of the United States, hands the baton to teammate Vernon Norwood, in the men's 4 x 400 meters relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By News services
Updated 0 minutes ago

SAINT-DENIS, France — Rai Benjamin held off Letsile Tebogo on the anchor leg to give the United States a gold medal and an Olympic-record time in the men’s 4x400-meter relay at the Paris Games on Saturday night.

Christopher Bailey of Atlanta and Carver High School ran the first leg for the Americans.

Benjamin added this Olympic title to the one he claimed in the 400-meter hurdles a night earlier and prevented 200-meter champion Tebogo from giving Botswana another triumph over the Americans.

It was Tebogo, the 21-year-old sprinting sensation, who stole the spotlight — and the gold — from the U.S. in the 200 on Thursday, relegating Kenny Bednarek to silver and Noah Lyles, who tested positive for COVID-19, to bronze.

ExploreMore on the Olympics

The U.S. quartet of Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Benjamin completed the four laps in 2 minutes, 54.43 seconds, nearly a second faster than the American 4x400 team ran at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And Saturday’s time was just .14 seconds off the world record set by the United States in 1993.

Botswana was a tenth of a second back Saturday, with Tebogo joined by Bayapo Ndori, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi and Anthony Pesela.

Britain was third in 2:55.83.

United States' men 4x400-meter relay team pose for a photo around the race clock after winning the final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States men's 4x400-meter relay team celebrate winning the final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, crosses the finish line for his men's 4x400-meter relay team to win the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

News services
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Benjamin of US holds off Tebogo of Botswana to win men's 4x400 relay at Paris Olympics12m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

COVID-stricken Noah Lyles collapses after getting bronze, one of 8 US medals at Olympic...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Noah Lyles might be the Fastest Man Alive, but he wasn't even fastest in his Olympic 200...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bad handoff results in U.S. disqualification in 4 x 100-meter relay
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 12 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties25m ago
Bad handoff results in U.S. disqualification in 4 x 100-meter relay
Atlanta native Gabby Thomas earns second gold medal at Olympics
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 12 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties25m ago
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades