Atlanta native Gabby Thomas wins her third gold medal in women’s 400-meter relay

SAINT-DENIS, France — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Atlanta native Gabby Thomas teamed up for America’s 14th gold and 34th overall medal at the track Saturday, wrapping up the Olympic action at the Stade de France with a 4.23-second runaway in the women’s 4x400 relay.

The gold medalists in the 400 hurdles and 200 meters took care of legs two and three for the United States, handing a 30-meter lead to Alexis Holmes, who didn’t lose any ground.

The U.S. finished in 3 minutes, 15.27 seconds, only .1 short of the world record.