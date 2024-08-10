State Sports Report

Atlanta native Gabby Thomas wins her third gold medal in women’s 400-meter relay

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hands off to Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, during the women's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hands off to Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, during the women's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By News services
Updated 50 minutes ago

SAINT-DENIS, France — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Atlanta native Gabby Thomas teamed up for America’s 14th gold and 34th overall medal at the track Saturday, wrapping up the Olympic action at the Stade de France with a 4.23-second runaway in the women’s 4x400 relay.

The gold medalists in the 400 hurdles and 200 meters took care of legs two and three for the United States, handing a 30-meter lead to Alexis Holmes, who didn’t lose any ground.

The U.S. finished in 3 minutes, 15.27 seconds, only .1 short of the world record.

It was Thomas’ third gold medal. She also got gold in the 200 meters and the 4x100 relay.

The 34 track medals were the most for the U.S. at a non-boycotted Games since the early 20th century, when there were more events and fewer countries, and the 14 golds are the most in a non-boycotted Olympics since Bob Beamon, Tommie Smith and John Carlos led the U.S. to 15 wins in 1968.

Moments before the women’s race, the U.S. men won the 4x400 relay gold.

The U.S. had earlier equaled its medal total of 32 from the Rio Games when high jumper Shelby McEwen won a surprise silver medal after losing a drawn-out tiebreaker to New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr, who celebrated by diving into the thankfully inactive javelin landing zone.

The United States' women 4x400-meter relay team celebrate winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Alexis Holmes, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 4x400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The United States' women 4x400-meter relay team celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The United States' women 4x400-meter relay team celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The United States' women 4x400-meter relay team celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

