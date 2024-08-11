Man killed in shootout with officers at Athens gas station, GBI says

“At one point, Sims turned and fired the gun at the pursing officers. Two officers returned fire, hitting Sims multiple times,” according to the state agency.

Sims was given medical aid at the scene before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the GBI said. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI was asked to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Sims’ body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy. Once the investigation is finished, the case will be given to the Clarke County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The shooting death by police officers was the second in Georgia within two days. On Friday, a wanted suspect was shot and killed by Cobb police at a Walgreens on Cobb Parkway near Cumberland Boulevard. At about 11:30 p.m., police said they located Nathain Jenkins, 32, inside the store and tried to make contact, but the suspect was shot. A handgun belonging to Jenkins was recovered from the scene, according to the GBI.

