A.M. ATL: Be nice to poll workers, please

Plus: Key election factors, the Braves and Wanda Smith
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all, and welcome to Election Day! The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-70s and just a 20% chance of rain.

Read on for more election coverage, including a look at the key factors that could influence the presidential results in Georgia.

Plus the latest on state prison corruption, the Braves’ offseason moves and a tribute to radio personality Wanda Smith.

***

HONEST WORK

Workers at the Fulton County election hub in Fairburn process absentee ballots Monday.

Ben Gray for the AJC

Ben Gray for the AJC

I waited about an hour to cast my early vote last week in DeKalb County.

As the line wound its way through the hallways of a building at Emory University, I heard the ruckus at least four or five times.

Applause.

Shouts of “woo!” and “way to go!”

The odd celebratory whistle.

I shrugged it off, figured it was coming from some non-voting function in some non-voting room nearby. But as I inched closer to casting a ballot, things got clearer.

  • The poll workers were (with permission) announcing and celebrating first-time voters.

It was sweet. And unsurprising.

Because that’s who poll workers are.

  • They’re grandmas and grandpas with free time and an interest in democracy. Or other folks who found a useful way to make a few extra bucks. In Savannah, some are even high school kids!

They’re not involved in some elaborate conspiracy. They don’t care who you vote for. And they shouldn’t be targets for harassment and death threats, either.

Do mistakes happen? Sure. I’ve covered plenty of snafus in plenty of metro Atlanta counties over the years.

But the system’s designed to catch errors (like double-scanned absentee ballots during Fulton County’s recount of the last presidential election). And these are people doing their level best under immense pressure, with rapidly changing rules and constantly updating technology.

Poll workers in Georgia and across the country have faced death threats, intimidation and ginned up suggestions of sabotage since 2020. They’ll likely face more, today and in the future.

But they don’t deserve it.

Because they’re just happy to see you.

Lock in to Politically Georgia and AJC.com for live updates throughout Election Day. I’ll have as many results as I can fit in tomorrow’s A.M. ATL., too.

***

RED OR BLUE?

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris during recent campaign stops in Georgia.

Hyosub Shin/AJC

Hyosub Shin/AJC

Will Georgia go Democratic like it did in 2020? Or return to its Republican roots? The AJC’s Greg Bluestein writes that four big factors could help decide the Peach State’s political leanings: The gender gap, split-ticket voters, swingy suburbs and Black turnout.

Read the full story for more, and check out our final look at polls and predictions for the state, too.

***

MEANWHILE, AT CITY HALL …

» Atlanta City Council passed an ordinance extending the cutoff time for rentable scooters until 2 a.m. Police had asked them to pause the effort, claiming the scooters are linked to late-night crime.

» An audit, meanwhile, found the city’s use of minority- and female-led businesses as contractors “significantly” lower than previously reported.

***

HONORING AN ICON

Tristan Kearney, 5, places a rose on his grandmother Wanda Smith’s hearse outside Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell.

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Hundreds of friends, family and fans gathered in Austell on Monday to pay tribute to longtime V-103 morning host Wanda Smith, who died last month after a long illness. (More photos inside story.)

  • “She amplified the voices of every day Atlantans to make us all feel seen and heard,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “She was able to cut through the noise and offer us common sense wisdom.”

***

ASSAULT BEHIND BARS

A former guard at Lee Arrendale State Prison pleaded guilty Monday to engaging in sex acts with three incarcerated women, including one who sustained such severe injuries she needed surgery afterward.

A judge sentenced Cameron Larenzo Cheeks to serve 25 years in prison. Read more AJC coverage of corruption and violence inside the state prison system.

***

RISING UP

A Falcons fan reacts after an Atlanta touchdown during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Momentum’s important in the NFL, and the first-place Falcons are riding a wave, columnist Mark Bradley writes. But will they make a move before this afternoon’s trade deadline, perhaps to improve that pass rush?

Follow @DOrlandoAJC for updates. And be thankful (as always) that you’re not a fan of the Saints, who fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Opinion: Since the YSL arrests, covering Atlanta rap is a roller coaster

» Young Thug trial jury returns to find only two defendants left

» Atlanta artists and executives pay homage to Quincy Jones

» Grady wins approval to open free-standing ER in south Fulton County

***

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 5, 1979

The Atlanta Constitution provided initial details on what became known as the Iran Hostage Crisis, reporting that “a mob of Moslem students overran U.S. Marine guards in a three-hour struggle” to seize the U.S. embassy in Tehran.

They took 52 Americans hostage and didn’t release them until Jan. 20, 1981 — shortly after President Jimmy Carter left office.

ajc.com

File photo

File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

ajc.com

John Spink/AJC

John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink caught Jimmar Ortiz rocking the halfpipe at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Skate Park on Monday. Ortiz said skating is his meditation.

***

ONE MORE THING

Speaking of meditation: Take a deep breath. And another. Then check out these tips for easing election-related anxiety.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

