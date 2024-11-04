“You will notice that certain of the co-defendants are no longer before you for reasons that do not concern you,” Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker told jurors as they entered the courtroom for the first time since Oct. 23.

“The prosecution of those co-defendants is no longer a part of this trial,” she said. “You must not speculate, make assumptions or draw any conclusions about the possible reasons for their absence.”

The remaining defendants, Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, rejected plea offers after more than a week of negotiations with prosecutors. Each faces life in prison, plus additional time, if convicted of all charges.

They’re accused of the 2015 killing of Donovan Thomas Jr., who prosecutors say was the leader of a rival gang. The 26-year-old was gunned down during a drive-by shooting outside an Atlanta barbershop amid an ongoing feud with “Young Slime Life” members, prosecutors say.

Attorneys for both Stillwell and Kendrick contend their clients are not guilty and say they intend to take the trial all the way to a jury verdict.

“He is not going to plead out and take responsibility for the death of Donovan Thomas when he had absolutely nothing to do it,” Kendrick’s attorney, Doug Weinstein, said last week.

The trial resumed with the testimony of Wunnie Lee, a former co-defendant who accepted a deal in late 2022 just before jury selection began. Lee is an Atlanta rapper who performs under the name SlimeLife Shawty.

Meanwhile, Williams took to social media over the weekend where the Grammy-winner indicated he could be back in the studio soon.

“Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter,” Williams wrote Sunday morning.

Wham is the nickname of Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, and the post led some fans to speculate that Williams was inviting his colleague to collaborate on a new release.

Prosecutors had argued that Williams is the leader of YSL, which they contend is a violent street gang based in the Cleveland Avenue on Atlanta’s southside.

It’s unclear if Fulton prosecutors plan to streamline the presentation of evidence now that four of the six defendants are no longer on trial.