Hawks guard Trae Young exits Monday's game versus Celtics

Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a rib injury against the Celtics Monday at State Farm Arena.

Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a rib injury against the Celtics Monday at State Farm Arena.
31 minutes ago

The injury bug bit the Hawks once again Monday night against the Celtics at State Farm Arena.

With 3:07 to play in the third quarter, guard Trae Young exited the game with what the team ruled as a right rib sprain.

The Hawks already have several players nursing bumps and bruises and are very thin when it comes to the number of primary ballhandlers in the rotation. At least four of their top nine rotational players have missed the last six to seven games, and guard Dyson Daniels recently returned to the rotation after a two-game absence.

Wing Bogdan Bogdanovic will miss several weeks, along with guard Kobe Bufkin.

The team is also down Vit Krejci for at least another week.

