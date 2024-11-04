Breaking: LIVE UPDATES | Raffensperger defends weekend absentee ballot drop offs as legal
Jacksonville officials reviewing altercation videos from Georgia-Florida game

Multiple social media videos show altercations between deputies and spectators at Saturday’s Georgia-Florida football game in Jacksonville.

Multiple social media videos show altercations between deputies and spectators at Saturday’s Georgia-Florida football game in Jacksonville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
15 minutes ago

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officials are reviewing multiple social media videos that show altercations between deputies and spectators at Saturday’s Georgia-Florida football game.

The videos were of separate incidents at EverBank Stadium during the rivalry game, though it’s not clear what transpired before the recordings begin. One appears to show a confrontation between a seated man and deputies, during which one of the deputies uses a Taser on the fan. Another clip, depicting a view of the stairs between stadium seating, appears to show deputies repeatedly punching multiple men as bystanders ask why they are being punched.

“I’m aware of several disturbing videos circulating from (Saturday’s) game,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement posted to X.

Deegan added that she has spoken to Sheriff T.K. Waters and that “the incidents are under investigation. We are awaiting the outcome of that investigation.”

The sheriff’s office said its professional standards division is “aware of the videos circulating from the Georgia-Florida football game.”

“Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all facts are known and the reviews have been completed,” the agency said in a statement.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

