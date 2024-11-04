Jacksonville officials reviewing altercation videos from Georgia-Florida game

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officials are reviewing multiple social media videos that show altercations between deputies and spectators at Saturday’s Georgia-Florida football game.

The videos were of separate incidents at EverBank Stadium during the rivalry game, though it’s not clear what transpired before the recordings begin. One appears to show a confrontation between a seated man and deputies, during which one of the deputies uses a Taser on the fan. Another clip, depicting a view of the stairs between stadium seating, appears to show deputies repeatedly punching multiple men as bystanders ask why they are being punched.

“I’m aware of several disturbing videos circulating from (Saturday’s) game,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement posted to X.