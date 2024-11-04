Braves exercise option on Marcell Ozuna, who returns for 2025

It seemed like a foregone conclusion after Ozuna played at an MVP level for much of the 2024 season. He carried the Braves – victims of injuries and bouts of underperformance – by hitting 39 home runs and driving in 104 runs. He batted .302 with a .924 OPS. Ozuna ranked second in the National League in home runs, third in batting average and OPS, and fourth in RBI.

So, the Braves have their designated hitter. It’s the one we expected to fill the role.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during the season, Ozuna also expressed a desire to remain with the Braves for the remainder of his career.

“I wanna play a couple more years, but I want to finish here,” Ozuna said in early May. “It’s good and I don’t want to keep moving and (have) to (be) making new friends and new teammates. We’ll see what happens. It’s not my decision. My decision is already set up. If God gives me the opportunity to finish here, I’ll finish here. If God gives me the opportunity to be somewhere else, I’m gonna be somewhere else. Wherever God puts me in my destiny, I’m gonna take it.”

At that time, Ozuna said the Braves and his representation hadn’t discussed a contract extension. Ozuna turns 34 years old on Nov. 12, but he’s coming off two great seasons. If the Braves believe Ozuna can repeat his performance from the last two years, perhaps they’ll want him to stay beyond 2025.

For now, we know this: Ozuna will be Atlanta’s designated hitter next season – not that anyone expected anything different.

In addition to being a key part of Atlanta’s lineup, Ozuna is beloved in the clubhouse. His teammates and coaches speak highly of him and how much he cares about them. He’s helped teammates with everything from hitting to feeling like they belong.

Monday was also the deadline for the Braves to exercise Travis d’Arnaud’s $8 million club option and Luke Jackson’s $7 million club option. They also must extend a qualifying offer to Max Fried.

In a surprise, the Braves declined d’Arnaud’s $8 million option.

In recent days, the Braves also gave left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer a new two-year deal and reworked Reynaldo López’s contract to guarantee what had been an option season. The moves allowed the Braves to gain payroll flexibility while giving those players more guaranteed money.