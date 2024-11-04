Cherokee man admits he stole mother’s life savings, gets 10 years in prison

Lila North got evicted from her assisted living facility in Woodstock after no one paid her rent in the fall of 2021, officials said.

Her 64-year-old son, Thomas Glenn North III, drained her savings, stole the funds from the sale of her home and took money from the family trust, leaving her penniless. Family members discovered her accounts were empty and went to investigators, who found that North had stolen $1.35 million over a three-year span, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

North, who had his mother’s power of attorney, was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of neglect and exploitation of a disabled, adult or elderly person, and 35 counts of theft. He’ll also be on probation for another 30 years, according to court documents.