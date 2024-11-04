A final look at the polls and predictions for the Georgia presidential election

Harris did improve her status in a few of the most recent polls — most notably a 4 percentage point improvement in The New York Times poll from its previous poll in September. To illustrate how narrow the race is, Harris had a higher level of support in that poll in a head-to-head race against Trump. That margin flips when third-party candidates are brought into the mix.

Trump did hit the 50% threshold in the Emerson and Bloomberg polls.

The past seven days of polling shows Trump ahead in seven polls, with one tied. The average gives Trump a 48% to 47% edge.

The gambling markets moved closer to an agreement with the polls. Prices still favor Trump but saw significant declines in the past week. The price for a share predicting a Republican win on Predictit fell 6 cents in the past week to 64 cents. A share predicting a Democratic win climbed 5 cents to 39 cents. On Polymarket, prices shifted toward Harris. A user betting on Trump would win about $15 for wagering $10, compared with $29 on a $10 wager for Harris.