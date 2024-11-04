Politics
Politics

A final look at the polls and predictions for the Georgia presidential election

The general shape of the presidential race remains remarkably consistent. Republican Donald Trump consistently scores slightly higher levels of support against Democrat Kamala Harris. But every one of those new polls shows the race is within the margin of error. (Yong Kim and Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

TNS

TNS

The general shape of the presidential race remains remarkably consistent. Republican Donald Trump consistently scores slightly higher levels of support against Democrat Kamala Harris. But every one of those new polls shows the race is within the margin of error. (Yong Kim and Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS) (TNS)
By
1 hour ago

Pollsters and Georgia voters’ phones did not hear a final bell.

We said last week’s poll report would be the last one for this election cycle. Then six high-quality polls were published in the next three days, so we’re back.

The general shape of the race remains remarkably steady. Republican Donald Trump consistently scores slightly higher levels of support against Democrat Kamala Harris. But every one of those new polls shows the race is within the margin of error. Trump had leads of 1 or 2 percentage points in five of those polls, and the other one showed a tie.

Harris did improve her status in a few of the most recent polls — most notably a 4 percentage point improvement in The New York Times poll from its previous poll in September. To illustrate how narrow the race is, Harris had a higher level of support in that poll in a head-to-head race against Trump. That margin flips when third-party candidates are brought into the mix.

Trump did hit the 50% threshold in the Emerson and Bloomberg polls.

The past seven days of polling shows Trump ahead in seven polls, with one tied. The average gives Trump a 48% to 47% edge.

The gambling markets moved closer to an agreement with the polls. Prices still favor Trump but saw significant declines in the past week. The price for a share predicting a Republican win on Predictit fell 6 cents in the past week to 64 cents. A share predicting a Democratic win climbed 5 cents to 39 cents. On Polymarket, prices shifted toward Harris. A user betting on Trump would win about $15 for wagering $10, compared with $29 on a $10 wager for Harris.

About the Author

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

TNS

Here’s what the final polls, experts and gamblers say about the presidential election in...
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Georgia’s presidential race up for grabs ahead of Election Day
Placeholder Image

TNS

The four factors that could decide Georgia’s White House vote1h ago
Placeholder Image

Look to battleground Georgia for quick results on election night
The Latest
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Harris and Trump campaigns make final push in Georgia as Election Day approaches: Live...
KNOW YOUR STUFF
Answers to the biggest election questions Georgia voters asked 20m ago
The four factors that could decide Georgia’s White House vote1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Harris and Trump campaigns make final push in Georgia as Election Day approaches: Live...
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone1h ago
Jacksonville officials to release bodycam videos from Georgia-Florida game57m ago