Falcons’ pass rush shows signs of life

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss led the way. Both had a sack and three quarterback hits. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had a sack and a quarterback hit.

Also, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham had a quarterback hit.

“Just gave him the game ball,” Morris said of Elliss. “(Thirteen) tackles. A sack. Didn’t even mention the big fourth-down stop. All of those little things, was just team ball.”

Ebiketie, who’s in his third season, has six sacks last season.

“Urgency,” Ebiketie said. “Urgency had to go up. We understood that last week against (Bucs QB Baker) Mayfield it wasn’t good enough. We knew it was going to be on us to get the job done.”

The Falcons didn’t have a sack or a quarterback hit on 50 dropbacks against the Bucs. They were able to get after the quarterback against Dallas.

“Anytime you have a lead and it’s a one-dimensional game and you can just go out and rush the passer, that’s always a fun game to play,” Ebiketie said.

Ebiketie said it’s been tough so far this season.

“Sometimes you understand,” Ebiketie said. “I had a couple of chances earlier in the season and didn’t convert. At times you can get frustrated, but you have to just keep working. Just trust the preparation and everything else will take care of itself.”

Elliss believes the defense is coming along.

“I’m not really into comparisons,” Elliss said. “The group that we have is special. Our coaches that we have this year are special. Starting with (coach) Raheem (Morris) and (general manager) Terry (Fontenot). The players that added this year and the players that we kept. I love the culture.”

Elliss’ role has changed.

“It’s a different defense,” Elliss said. “My role has changed a little bit, but at the same time I’m still going to go out there. I’m still wearing the green dot. Communicating and setting up the defense. Jimmy Lake has been dialing some things up. So, whatever he asks me to do.”

Elliss has provided pass rush help by blitzing from his spot.

“It was amazing,” Elliss said of the pass-rush. “We stayed the course.”

The Falcons hope they can build off of this pass-rush performance.

“It was great,” linebacker Nate Landman said. “It helped us a lot. Get off the field. Create negative plays. Put that offense back out there. Let us keep fighting. Gave us more opportunities for us to call our pressures and some of cool calls on third downs.”

The Falcons have been working hard on their pass rush.

“We preach that you play how you practice,” said Landman, who finished with 10 tackles. “This week we had a great week of practice on the pass rush. Those guys are working hard. It’s kind of like a dam, hopefully we broke that and they start flowing. Those guys are working hard. Today was a testament to that.”

The Falcons used a heavy rotation at outside linebacker that included Demone Harris and DeAngelo Malone. Harris had a tackle. Malone had two tackles and a tackle for a loss.

“It felt great,” Harris said. “Obviously, that’s been an emphasis for the past couple of weeks. The media and everyone around Atlanta has been scrutinizing us about it. It felt good to get that going. It felt good to see my teammates get sacks.”

The Falcons also chase Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott from the pocket a couple of times.

“It was just good to see us working as a unit,” Harris said. “Pass rush is not just one person. It’s four guys working as one…I feel like we all did our jobs today.”

Malone, who plays mostly on special teams, saw some action from scrimmage.

“It felt great,” Malone said. “I was told by the coaches that I may have a possibility of playing. Getting a little opportunity. I just wanted to make the best of it and play amongst my teammates.”

Malone was the all-time sacks leader at Western Kentucky with 34. But the Falcons have been slow to get him involved on the defense.

“It felt good,” Malone said. “I felt like every guy was brought in. They did their job. We just had the energy.”

Malone was told to be ready.

“They told me,” Malone said. “They kind of like threw it out there. I kept practicing. Just doing what I do. Game day. The opportunity presented itself. I was excited. I was ready.”

Jarrett, who now leads the Falcons with 2.5 sacks on the season, was proud of the unit.

“We were really just trying to get after the quarterback and make it a point of emphasis,” Jarrett said. “It really has been that every week. Playing relentlessly. It’s still some things out there to be had. So, I think that is something that we definitely can improve on. To be able to get him down, that’s only going to make us better.”

Jarrett was fine with his play although he left the game late with a Achilles strain.

“Getting a sack, getting a tackle for loss on a big stop,” Jarrett said. “I was really bummed coming out near the end of the game, but I needed to for precautionary reasons. I was on fire today. I really felt good and I just wanted that to transfer to my teammates. I think it did for sure. The Benz was rocking today. I can’t say enough thanks to the fans. They showed up.”

Jarrett wants to play against the rival Saints.

“Going through the week, go through the process and see where we stand,” Jarrett said. “We are confident. I’m super confident in myself and my ability to prepare and do what we’ve got to do, but we are going to be smart.”