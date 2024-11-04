UATL
UATL

Atlanta artists and executives pay homage to Quincy Jones on social media

Notable Atlanta figures share tributes to the incomparable music impresario after his passing Sunday.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Producer Quincy Jones and actor Priyanka Chopra attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Mike Coppola

Mike Coppola

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Producer Quincy Jones and actor Priyanka Chopra attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola)
By
1 hour ago

An abundance of praise continues to pour in for Quincy Jones as the world learns the news of the legendary music titan’s death.

Arnold Robinson, Jones’ publicist, said he passed away Sunday night at 91 years old, surrounded by family at his Bel Air home in California.

Jones, a native of Chicago, began his music industry career as a trumpet player. As a teenager he would meet icons like Ray Charles and Billie Holiday, and played with them and others before going on to become a bandleader in his early 20s after touring with Lionel Hampton, Count Basie and more.

As a record producer, Jones had a similarly wide-ranging career, making songs for Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Donna Summer and of course Michael Jackson, with whom he made the highest-selling album of all time, “Thriller.” Jones also scored and created soundtracks for a bevy of award-winning films and television programs, including “The Wiz,” “Roots” and “In the Heat of the Night,” along with theme songs to shows like “Sanford and Son.”

He also oversaw the recording of “We Are the World,” a 1985 charity record created to bring awareness and relief to famine in Ethiopia. The song featured many of the world’s biggest musical superstars of the time, including Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Bob Dylan, Cindy Lauper and Stevie Wonder.

Jones evolved into a maker of film and television programs, including “The Color Purple” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” making him responsible for launching the career of Will Smith. Jones was also a media executive, having launched Vibe magazine in partnership with Time Inc. in 1993.

Various figures in Atlanta, from authors to visual artists, entertainment executives, radio personalities and recording acts and even chefs have taken to social media to share their own stories of meeting or being inspired by the lionized musician and entertainment industry pioneer.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.

About the Author

Mike Jordan is senior editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture brand, UATL. A longtime culture journalist, his work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, National Geographic, Rolling Stone and others. Jordan won the James Beard Foundation’s 2024 Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award and was a 2023 finalist.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson...2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Remembering Quincy Jones: 10 career-spanning songs to celebrate his legacy15m ago
Placeholder Image

Drew Gurian/Invision/AP

Ice-T, Michael Caine pay tribute to Quincy Jones1h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Vinyl thrives at United Record Pressing as the nation's oldest record maker plays a...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Courtesy

Black artists address Gaza, election, Diddy and other controversies
Rapper Nelly celebrated 50th birthday with Wild-West-themed party
Atlanta’s Black-owned restaurants largely overlooked by Michelin Guide – These deserve...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Harris and Trump campaigns make final push in Georgia as Election Day approaches: Live...
Young Thug plea leads to questions about Fani Willis’ use of RICO statute
CONCERT REVIEW
Billie Eilish hits Atlanta hard and soft with synth beats, ballads