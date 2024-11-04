Braves extend qualifying offer to Max Fried

SAN ANTONIO – The Braves extended the one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to Max Fried, they announced on Monday – the deadline to do so.

Fried has until 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 to accept or decline it. He’ll almost certainly turn it down and become a free agent.

By extending the qualifying offer, the Braves can receive a compensatory draft pick in next year’s MLB Draft if he rejects it and signs elsewhere. For example, Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson both declined it and signed elsewhere, and the Braves got a draft pick.