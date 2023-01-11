ajc logo
Watch ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

With a release date of February 17, 2023, Marvel will take fans on a journey as Ant-Man and the Wasp explore the Quantum Realm and encounter an adventure that pushes them beyond their limits.

“A lot has changed since the last movie, for sure. For one thing, we saved the universe. That hadn’t happened yet, so now, a lot has transpired since the end of “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” explained star Paul Rudd to Collider.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring alongside “Devotion” star Jonathan Majors, Samuel L. Jackson and Michelle Pfeiffer. David Dastmalchian will also appear in the film, but not as Russian ex-con Kurt, whom he played in the previous installments. In “Quantumaia,” he’ll play a new charcter, Veb.

The first “Ant-Man” movie was in released in 2015, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” was released in 2018. Both movies can be streamed on Disney+.

“I think Scott is trying to figure out, ‘Where do we go in life now?’” said Rudd “He’s looking forward to the next chapter, and much like it is in life, the chapters are not what you expect them to be. And so, pretty quickly, a chain of events happens, and we are thrust into a pretty big story.”

