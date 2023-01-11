Watch ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

“A lot has changed since the last movie, for sure. For one thing, we saved the universe. That hadn’t happened yet, so now, a lot has transpired since the end of “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” explained star Paul Rudd to Collider.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring alongside “Devotion” star Jonathan Majors, Samuel L. Jackson and Michelle Pfeiffer. David Dastmalchian will also appear in the film, but not as Russian ex-con Kurt, whom he played in the previous installments. In “Quantumaia,” he’ll play a new charcter, Veb.