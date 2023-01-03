Here’s everything new to streaming this month

Chances are, you got plenty of streaming time over the holidays — whether you were watching Netflix’ new “Glass Onion” (like everyone else in America, apparently) or binging the seemingly endless selection of holiday Hallmark movies.
But the big streaming services are eager to keep you watching, so they’re welcoming the new year with some highly anticipated original and exclusive content.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu, Prime, Netflix and Disney+ this month.
Netflix
Netflix is feeling pretty nostalgic this month with the debut of a “That ‘90s Show.” Following up on the late ‘90s hit “That ‘70s Show”, “That’ 90s Show” follows the Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, as she visits grandparents Red and Kitty in Wisconsin for the summer.
January 1
- The Aviator
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Blue Streak
- Brokeback Mountain
- The ‘Burbs
- Closer
- The Conjuring
- Daddy Day Care
- Fletch
- Forrest Gump
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grease
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jerry Maguire
- King Kong
- Leap Year
- Life
- Minority Report
- National Security
- New Amsterdam: Season 1
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Old Enough!: Season 2
- Parenthood
- Reservoir Dogs
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Road to Perdition
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Survivor: Season 18
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- This Is 40
- Top Gun
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Twins
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
January 4
- How I Became a Gangster
- The Kings of the World
- The Lying Life of Adults
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
January 5
- Copenhagen Cowboy
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
- Woman of the Dead
January 6
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Pressure Cooker
- The Ultimatum: France: Season 1, Part 2
January 6
- Love Island USA: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: Season 11
January 9
- Vinland Saga: Season 2
January 10
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
January 11
- Noise
- Sexify: Season 2
January 12
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2
January 13
- Break Point
- Dog Gone
- Sky Rojo: Season 3
- Suzan & Freek
- Trial by Fire
January 17
- The Devil to Pay
January 19
- The Pez Outlaw
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
- Khallat+
- That ‘90s Show
- Women at War
January 20
- The Real World: Season 28
- Bake Squad: Season 2
- Bling Empire: New York
- Fauda: Season 4
- Mission Majnu
- Represent
- Şahmaran
- Shanty Town
January 23
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Narvik
January 24
- Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25
- Begin Again
- Against the Ropes
January 26
- Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10
January 27
- Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2
- Lockwood & Co.
- The Snow Girl
- You People
January 30
- Princess Power
January 31
- Cunk on Earth
- Pamela, A Love Story
Hulu
“How I Met Your Father” fans will get a second season on January 24, while comedy “Extraordinary” follows a young Londoner trying to make her way in the adult world — oh, and she’s a superhero.
January 1
- The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4
- America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16
- Are You The One?: Complete Season 8
- Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20
- CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4
January 3
- Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere
- Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)
January 4
- Will Trent: Series Premiere
January 5
- Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere
January 6
- Bromates (2022)
January 7
- House of Darkness (2022)
January 9
- Alert: Series Premiere
- Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
- Riotsville, USA (2022)
- Koala Man
January 13
- The Drop (2022)
January 19
- Web of Death: Complete Limited Series
- National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere
January 20
- One Way (2022)
January 21
- Dig (2022)
January 22
- Happening (2021)
- The Tax Collector (2020)
January 23
- Accused: Series Premiere
January 24
- How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere
January 26
- The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Killing County: Complete Limited Series
- National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere
January 27
- The Deer King (2021)
- Maneater (2022)
- Available January 31:
- The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere
- Love, Gilda (2018)
- Baggage Claim (2013)
- Voyagers (2020)
Disney +
Disney+ is bringing new episodes of “Willow”, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” and so much more this month. The popular streaming channel will also bring viewers into the magical world of Disney’s Animal Kingdom with National Geographic.
January 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2
- The Boonies Season 1
- Locked Up Abroad Season 12
- Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 4
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Season 2
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes Season 1
- Underworld, Inc. Seasons 1-2
January 6
- Strangest Bird Alive
January 11
- Chasing Waves
- Airport Security Seasons 4-8
- Best in Bridal Season 1
- Bride & Prejudice Season 1
- Celebrity Ghost Stories Seasons 5-6
- Evil Genius Season 1
- My Ghost Story Season 1
- SuperKitties Season 1
- Gina Yei
January 18
- King Shakir Recycle
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) Season 3
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 2
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) Season 1
- Night Stalkers Season 1
- Secret Life of Predators Season 1
January 20
- Ocean’s Breath
- Sharkatraz
January 25
- Mila in the Multiverse
- Bloody Tales of Europe Season 1
- Dino Ranch Season 2
- Hacking the System Season 1
- Riding Britain’s Railways Season 1
January 27
- American Blackout
- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- T. Rex Autopsy
HBO MAX
With an impressive list of horror and dramas lined up this month, HBO Max also has a few items on the the lighter side, with classics like “White Chicks” and Horrible Bosses 2″ joining the roster.
January 1
- 20 Feet From Stardom
- American Hustle
- American Ultra
- At Middleton
- Back to School
- Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
- Black Butterfly
- Captain Phillips
- Catch a Fire
- Child’s Play
- Cold Pursuit
- Cops and Robbersons
- Coup de torchon
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
- Vendetta
- When We Were Kings
- White Chicks
- Wild Rose
- Woman at War
- Zero Dark Thirty
January 3
- The Menu
January 6
- DC’s Stargirl, Season 3
- The Nun
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?
January 8
- We Baby Bears, Season 1F
January 10
- Horrible Bosses 2
January 11
- In with the Old, Season 3
January 12
- Blended
- The Climb
- Velma
January 13
- The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao)
- I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir)
January 15
- The Last of Us
January 17
- Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E
January 20
- Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21
- The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3
January 23
- YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2
Prime Video
Exciting, but sad news for “Hunters” fans, Prime has announced its second and final season will air starting January 13.
January 1
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Mission: Impossible
- Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
- Invader Zim
- Nella the Princess Knight
- Shimmer and Shine
- 12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
- Welcome to Flatch
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- After Earth
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Ali
- Antwone Fisher
- Are We There Yet?
- Baby Boy
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Beauty Shop
- Black Dynamite
- Blankman
- Blue Chips
- Breakdown
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Broken City
- Higher Learning
- Home for the Holidays
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Love the Coopers
- Mad Love
- Mean Creek
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
- Mississippi Burning
- Mo’ Money
- Money Train
- Mr. 3000
- Muscle Shoals
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paycheck
- Poetic Justice
- Private Parts
- Rec
- Rec 2
- Rec 3: Genesis
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Rejoice and Shout
- Rosemary’s Baby
- School Daze
- Serpico
- She Hate Me
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Sorry to Bother You
- Tangerine
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Big Wedding
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Butler
- The Devil’s Backbone
- The Duchess
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Gospel According to Andre
- The Love Guru
- The Peacemaker
- The Running Man
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Two Jakes
- Three Can Play That Game
- To Sir, With Love
- True Grit (1969)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Witness
January 3
- Endeavour Season 8
- Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
- Cosmic Love France
- The Rig
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Black and Blue
- Power Rangers
January 8
- The Winter Palace
January 10
- Snitch
January 13
- Hunters Season 2
- The Test Season 2
January 15
- The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- Road Trip
January 17
- Vengeance
January 20
- The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2
January 21
- Hercules (2014)
January 27
- Shotgun Wedding
January 31
- Nate Bargatze: Hello World
- Orphan: First Kill
- Killing Them Softly
