Atlanta cosmetology students, salons to benefit from $500K Beyoncé grant

“Fostering talent, promoting professionalism, and supporting entrepreneurship within the hair industry is deeply important to us,” according to the BeyGOOD website.

The fund will celebrate the influence hairstylists have on the community, the site states.

To qualify for one of 25 financial aid scholarships worth $10,000 each, candidates must:

be currently enrolled in or accepted to one of the partner schools:

Beaver Beauty Academy in Atlanta



Trenz Beauty Academy in Chicago



Universal College of Beauty in Los Angeles



Franklin Institute in Houston



Janas Cosmetology Academy in New Jersey

demonstrate a financial hardship

complete the application

live in one of the five focus cities

The 2024 student scholarship timeline is as follows:

Feb. 20: Application open

March 20: Application closed

April 20: Recipients announced

To qualify for a business grant, each candidate must:

operate within one of the five markets

demonstrate a need for financial hardship

currently be a licensed barber, hairstylist or cosmetologist for a minimum of two years

provide a lease agreement or show proof of salon ownership

have been operating as a business for at least a year

complete the application

Business grant deadlines are as follows:

Feb. 20: Applications open

March 20: Applications close

April 20: Recipients are announced

May 1: Applications open

May 20: Applications close

June 20: Recipients are announced

July 1: Applications open

July 20: Applications close

Aug. 20: Recipients are announced

Sept. 1: Applications open

Sept. 20: Applications close

Oct. 20: Recipients are announced

Nov. 1: Applications open

Nov. 20: Applications close

Dec. 20: Recipients are announced

“Hairstylists have an immense impact on the people in their chairs,” a statement from BeyGOOD reads. “They create a sacred space where we can show up how we want and express ourselves through our hair. We’re honored to give back to this amazing community.”

For more information visit BeyGood.com and for the online application apply here.