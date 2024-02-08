BreakingNews
Eve announces memoir ‘Who’s That Girl?’ coming in September

Rapper and actress Eve is ready to tell her story.

The Ruff Ryders’ first ladymade history as the first female rapper to top the Billboard 200 charts with her debut solo album “Let There Be Eve” in 1999. Then, in 2002, she became the first rapper to win a Grammy for bBest rap-sung collaboration for “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” with Gwen Stefani.

Now, Eve has teamed up with journalist and author Kathy Landoli for “Who’s That Girl?” set to release Sept. 17.

She confirmed the collaboration on Instagram, posting a video with the caption:

“Y’all, I am excited to announce my autobiography ‘Who’s That Girl?’ is coming out on September 17th. It’s been a journey down memory lane and I can’t wait for you all to read it. You can pre-order it now via the link in my bio.”

“I’m excited for people to get to know me on a deeper level,” Eve said in a statement. “This story is decades in the making.”

Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Eve will take her fans — new and old — on a journey into her life. According to People, the book doesn’t stray away from hard topics like growing pains, romances and fertility issues. She’ll also share behind-the-scenes stories about her “interactions with some of the biggest names in the business.”

Along with being a Daytime Emmy nominated talk show host for “The Talk,” Eve was a co-producer for her hit show “Eve” in the early 2000s, has released four studio albums and starred in 15 films. Now, she’s ready to add being an author to her list of accomplishments.

“Who’s That Girl?” is available for preorder now on the Harper Collins Publishers website.

