Chick-fil-A short films show the importance of kindness

Now in its fourth year, Chick-fil-A’s Stories of Evergreen Hills series continues bringing holiday cheer with its latest short film.
“Our animated film series, The Stories of Evergreen Hills™, was created in the hopes of inspiring others to spend quality time together, reconnect with loved ones,” said Dustin Britt, senior director of entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc., in a press release.
Each story in the series follows a curious girl named Sam as she learns about the importance of family and spending time with the ones you love — all while learning a little more about herself in the process. Those who’ve kept up with the stories from the beginning have watched Sam grow year after year.
“Christmas and the holiday season is an incredibly busy time of year, and often the importance of slowing down to notice the needs of others and showing kindness to those around us can get lost,” noted Britt.
This year, “The Snow Globe” is the longest short in the series at seven minutes long. Guests can watch as Sam receives a special snow globe that reveals to her that she has special powers.
Sam’s compassion and commitment are matched by Chick-fil-A’s own efforts this holiday season.
“We hope they enjoy watching this film together — and feel inspired to spread a little kindness this holiday season,” said Britt.
To learn more about the series and watch the videos from previous years, visit www.evergreenhills.com.
