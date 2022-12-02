ajc logo
X

Chick-fil-A short films show the importance of kindness

Credit: Chick-fil-A

Credit: Chick-fil-A

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago
The restaurant chain aims to spread hope this holiday season

Now in its fourth year, Chick-fil-A’s Stories of Evergreen Hills series continues bringing holiday cheer with its latest short film.

“Our animated film series, The Stories of Evergreen Hills™, was created in the hopes of inspiring others to spend quality time together, reconnect with loved ones,” said Dustin Britt, senior director of entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc., in a press release.

Each story in the series follows a curious girl named Sam as she learns about the importance of family and spending time with the ones you love — all while learning a little more about herself in the process. Those who’ve kept up with the stories from the beginning have watched Sam grow year after year.

ExploreUpcoming Netflix series can be watched in any order

“Christmas and the holiday season is an incredibly busy time of year, and often the importance of slowing down to notice the needs of others and showing kindness to those around us can get lost,” noted Britt.

This year, “The Snow Globe” is the longest short in the series at seven minutes long. Guests can watch as Sam receives a special snow globe that reveals to her that she has special powers.

Sam’s compassion and commitment are matched by Chick-fil-A’s own efforts this holiday season.

“We hope they enjoy watching this film together — and feel inspired to spread a little kindness this holiday season,” said Britt.

To learn more about the series and watch the videos from previous years, visit www.evergreenhills.com.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate

SEE: Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.

EAT: Stock Up: These locally prepared meals can mean hassle-free holidays

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mary Lin Elementary School

Feds to investigate if Atlanta school grouped students by race3h ago

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters
7h ago

Credit: Michel Spingler

Ex-Amazon employees at Smyrna warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
20h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Trial set for ‘zip-tie guy’ and mother on Jan. 6 charges
56m ago
The Latest

Blooper’s Brunch, Brave Fest among the Braves’ offerings this holiday season
6h ago
Day with Santa event kicks off in Kennesaw this weekend
6h ago
Netherworld announces behind the scenes Lights On tour
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Police records

Child’s death, other breakdowns raise questions for DFCS
Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
8h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top