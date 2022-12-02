Chick-fil-A short films show the importance of kindness

“Our animated film series, The Stories of Evergreen Hills™, was created in the hopes of inspiring others to spend quality time together, reconnect with loved ones,” said Dustin Britt, senior director of entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc., in a press release.

Each story in the series follows a curious girl named Sam as she learns about the importance of family and spending time with the ones you love — all while learning a little more about herself in the process. Those who’ve kept up with the stories from the beginning have watched Sam grow year after year.