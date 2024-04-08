Info Boxes

April 8: The day Hank Aaron became the home run king

2024 marks 50 years since Hank Aaron’s 715th historic and record-setting home run. Learn more about the man and his moment

Andrew Young | The sermon of Aaron’s life: ‘Discipline and focus and using the gifts that God gives you’

Dusty Baker | On historic homer: ‘I’m going to get it over with right now’

Ralph Garr | ‘God knew what he was doing’ picking Hank Aaron to break home run record

Marty Perez | Hoisting Aaron after history: ‘Don’t drop him guys’

Tom House | Getting a ‘thanks, kid’ after delivering the historic memento

Ron Reed | Forever thankful to be victorious on record-breaking day

Furman Bisher | From 1974: A witness to history

Mike Luckovich | Hank Aaron through the years

Relive the moment: Audio and video recapture the excitement of that night in 1974

Atlanta remembers: 50 years after Hank Aaron homered into history

‘Thanks so much, Dad:’ A kid’s memory of being there in Atlanta stadium that night

Newspaper pages from 1974 have remained treasured keepsakes

Golden anniversary: In celebration of Hank Aaron’s historic home run

Our coverage of Hank Aaron’s 50th anniversary of 715

