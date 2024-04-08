BreakingNews
MARTA Airport station now closed for 6 weeks: What riders should know
Atlanta Braves

Golden anniversary: In celebration of Hank Aaron’s historic home run

A portion of the outfield wall of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium is shown honoring Hank Aaron’s 715th home run in a parking lot owned by Georgia State University, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

A portion of the outfield wall of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium is shown honoring Hank Aaron’s 715th home run in a parking lot owned by Georgia State University, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
2 minutes ago

The historic memento off the bat of Hank Aaron soared through the night sky.

It headed straight for Tom House. It would have hit him in the head had the Braves reliever not caught the baseball in the bullpen after it cleared the left-field fence at the old Atlanta Stadium.

That was 50 years ago. Aaron hit home run No. 715 to surpass the long-standing career home run record held by Babe Ruth. The date was April 8, 1974. Those involved in the game still remember it like it was yesterday.

House raced toward home plate to deliver the ball to Aaron, who was being mobbed by teammates and family. Aaron’s mother had a hold of his neck in a hug and simply wouldn’t let go.

“When I finally did get through and hold the ball up to him, he and his mother were hugging,” House recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was one of those lifesaver moments. They both had tears in their eyes. I got his attention. He took the ball and said, ‘Thanks, kid.’”

Thanks indeed, Mr. Aaron.

Aaron’s pursuit of the record wasn’t all glory. He faced with hatred and racism, often warning teammates not to sit too close because of the most recent death threat he had received.

But that early-season night was full of joy – and relief – as the mission was accomplished. Yes, it was over. A city and nation rejoiced.

To mark the milestone anniversary, the AJC spoke to those who were there that night. Wrapped around the Sunday edition of the AJC, you will find a photos and a re-creation of our front page from the day after the dramatic home run. You also will find a first-person account from one of our reporters who was there that night as a young boy and the story of getting – and then losing – a baseball signed by Aaron before that game. Inside our Sports section, you will find several accounts from his teammates. All touted Aaron’s humbleness and praised him for always being a great teammate.

Perhaps Ralph Garr put it best.

“All I can say: God knew what he was doing when he chose Hank Aaron to break Babe Ruth’s record,” Garr said. “That’s what he did. I think God was proud of the way he handled the situation. It’s just a blessing to have watched him play every day and see him break the record.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA Airport station now closed for 6 weeks: What riders should know56m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Lawyers in UGA crash lawsuit spar over delays
2h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden-Trump presidential election rematch heats up in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Houser Walker Architecture

Work to remake Georgia’s Capitol Hill expected to begin this summer
1h ago

Credit: Houser Walker Architecture

Work to remake Georgia’s Capitol Hill expected to begin this summer
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The sermon of Aaron’s life: ‘Discipline and focus and using the gifts that God gives you’
The Latest

Credit: Unknown

Forever thankful to be victorious on record-breaking day
5m ago
‘God knew what he was doing’ picking Hank Aaron to break home run record
8m ago
Chris Sale pitches well and bullpen completes scoreless weekend as Braves sweep D-backs
Featured

Atlanta remembers: 50 years after Hank Aaron homered into history
911 callers left waiting on hold across metro Atlanta
If you take MARTA to or from the Atlanta airport, read this