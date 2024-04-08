Golden anniversary: In celebration of Hank Aaron’s historic home run

The historic memento off the bat of Hank Aaron soared through the night sky.

It headed straight for Tom House. It would have hit him in the head had the Braves reliever not caught the baseball in the bullpen after it cleared the left-field fence at the old Atlanta Stadium.

That was 50 years ago. Aaron hit home run No. 715 to surpass the long-standing career home run record held by Babe Ruth. The date was April 8, 1974. Those involved in the game still remember it like it was yesterday.

House raced toward home plate to deliver the ball to Aaron, who was being mobbed by teammates and family. Aaron’s mother had a hold of his neck in a hug and simply wouldn’t let go.

“When I finally did get through and hold the ball up to him, he and his mother were hugging,” House recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was one of those lifesaver moments. They both had tears in their eyes. I got his attention. He took the ball and said, ‘Thanks, kid.’”

Thanks indeed, Mr. Aaron.

Aaron’s pursuit of the record wasn’t all glory. He faced with hatred and racism, often warning teammates not to sit too close because of the most recent death threat he had received.

But that early-season night was full of joy – and relief – as the mission was accomplished. Yes, it was over. A city and nation rejoiced.

To mark the milestone anniversary, the AJC spoke to those who were there that night. Wrapped around the Sunday edition of the AJC, you will find a photos and a re-creation of our front page from the day after the dramatic home run. You also will find a first-person account from one of our reporters who was there that night as a young boy and the story of getting – and then losing – a baseball signed by Aaron before that game. Inside our Sports section, you will find several accounts from his teammates. All touted Aaron’s humbleness and praised him for always being a great teammate.

Perhaps Ralph Garr put it best.

“All I can say: God knew what he was doing when he chose Hank Aaron to break Babe Ruth’s record,” Garr said. “That’s what he did. I think God was proud of the way he handled the situation. It’s just a blessing to have watched him play every day and see him break the record.”