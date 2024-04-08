‘God knew what he was doing’ picking Hank Aaron to break home run record

“They were running me so, but I was scared, as a rookie, to tell them I was tired,” Garr said. “Henry Aaron came over there where we were, he said, ‘Fellas, if y’all don’t mind, would you let him go over there and get a little water, please?’ They said, ‘OK.’ And I thank God for that.

“I was scared to tell them I was tired and that I wanted to go get some water because they were grinning and having fun. That’s where Henry Aaron looked out for me. It wasn’t a problem or anything because the guys were having fun and enjoying themselves, but Henry saw I was a little tired.”

Garr played with Aaron from 1968-75. He saw some of Aaron’s greatest seasons up close. He was right there as Aaron chased the all-time home run record in 1973. He was there when Aaron broke it April 8, 1974, 50 years ago.

“Everybody was so happy for him breaking Babe Ruth’s record,” Garr said. “There were a lot of people – he got a lot of hate mail, but that didn’t overshadow all the good people who really enjoyed the fact that he broke the record. Even the two young men who ran out on the field were very cordial when Henry was running around the bases.

“So when you look back, there were quite a few happy people that he broke the record. I always thought that was good for baseball because records were meant to be broken, and I always thought that Henry Aaron was able to do it. It was a blessing from God for me, Dusty Baker and the Braves to be a part of that.”

Garr’s only All-Star appearance came that season, which was his and Aaron’s final campaign in Atlanta. It means everything to have been Aaron’s teammate, Garr said, and when people ask if he wishes he was playing today, he notes: “I wouldn’t take nothing for the opportunity of playing with Henry Aaron.

“He was a wonderful human to watch play the game of baseball. He played the game the way it was supposed to be played and he was an excellent teammate, and an even better human being. Henry Aaron was special. I thank God for him breaking that record and all he’s done for the game of baseball.”

Garr described Aaron as “quiet, mild-mannered” and praised him for consistently being the same person every day even as madness sometimes surrounded him.

“All I can say: God knew what he was doing when he chose Hank Aaron to break Babe Ruth’s record,” Garr said. “That’s what he did. I think God was proud of the way he handled the situation. It’s just a blessing to have watched him play every day and see him break the record. For me to watch him do that – there wasn’t any drama with Henry Aaron’s baseball life as far as his teammates were concerned. He was able to – when he got to the ballpark and came in the clubhouse, he’d leave all of his problems and baggage at the door. He’d come in and play baseball. He was a marvelous baseball player and an even better human being. And I thank God to be in a position to be on the Braves team when he broke the record. It was a wonderful feat and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

The Braves are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s 715th home run, the most iconic moment in franchise history, Monday against the Mets.