AJC honors Hank Aaron back in the glittering lights

For Monday’s special coverage of the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run, you might have noticed a special illustration at AJC.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wanted to make sure attention was paid to Aaron and 715. When designer/digital producer Richard Watkins was presented with the challenge of boosting the spotlight on our coverage, he not only came up with the idea for the illustration you see here but also animated it with lights to draw attention to the record number.

And here’s a video with more about the big hit and with sports announcer Milo Hamilton on the record-breaking home run in Atlanta on April 8, 1974.