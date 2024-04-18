Georgia voter voices

To learn more about the people who will decide the 2024 election, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will report from five very different and important counties to see what’s driving citizens to vote

- In closely divided Washington County, crossover voting is common

- A turnout election? Chatham’s influence hinges on voter engagement

- In deepest red Georgia, voters cling to small-town life

- This metro county is counting on another ‘powerful’ vote for Biden

- In this middle Georgia County, elections are always a toss-up

- About this series