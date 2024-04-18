Georgia voter voices

To learn more about the people who will decide the 2024 election, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will report from five very different and important counties to see what’s driving citizens to vote
- In closely divided Washington County, crossover voting is common
- A turnout election? Chatham’s influence hinges on voter engagement
- In deepest red Georgia, voters cling to small-town life
- This metro county is counting on another ‘powerful’ vote for Biden
- In this middle Georgia County, elections are always a toss-up
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
The Latest