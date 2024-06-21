Sucre bringing French pastries to Brookhaven and more metro Atlanta dining news

The deal was secured by real estate leasing firm Ackerman.

*****

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opened another metro Atlanta location new location at 2000 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell.

*****

Dessert chain Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open its latest metro Atlanta location June 27 in the Avenue West Cobb development, while Cinnaholic is slated to open its latest local location June 28 at 12460 Crabapple Road in Alpharetta.

*****

Luxury ranch Gay, Georgia ranch Quercus, whose restaurant, Uberto, is led by Staplehouse chef and owner Ryan Smith, is now open for bookings starting Sept. 20.

All meals are included with reservations. Read more about Quercus here.

*****

The Virginia-Highland location of Doughnut Dollies has closed at 1002 Virginia Ave., with Florida-based doughnut chain The Salty set to take over the space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Chris and Anna Gatti opened the original Doughnut Dollies location in the downstairs space of their Canvas Cafe & Bakery in Marietta in 2015. A second location on Howell Mill Road followed in 2019, and the Virginia-Highland location opened in 2021.

The Salty opened its first Atlanta location in Buckhead in 2023, with a second debuting earlier this year in west Midtown.

The family-owned brand, which Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez and Andy Rodriguez first operated as a pop-up starting in 2015, currently has eight shops across Florida, Texas and North Carolina.

*****

Duluth Vietnamese restaurant New Super Pho is opening a second location at 6035 Peachtree Road in Doraville, What Now Atlanta reports. The menu features noodles and banh mi in addition to pho.

*****

Texas-based fast-casual Indian chain Desi District is set to expand with its first Georgia location at 4784 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody’s Ashford Place development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The space was previously home to a Chili’s. Ashford Place is also home to newly-opened all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant Sushi Kingdom and 101 Bagel Cafe.

*****

Inman Park restaurant Hampton + Hudson appears to be permanently closed after several months ago claiming the closure would be temporary, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Billy and Jenn Streck opened the restaurant in the Inman Quarter development in 2016.

