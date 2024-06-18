Round Trip Brewing opens second taproom in Avenue East Cobb

The taproom will serve food that pairs well with German-style beer, like hot dogs, bratwursts, cheesesteaks and pretzel bites as well as some vegetarian options. Round Trip will also host a variety of events, including weekly speed puzzle nights, a Pilsner Patio Party on July 27 and an Oktoberfest celebration in September.

“It’s really cool that we’re starting to see so many intown brands come to the suburbs, and it’s extra special when they’re locally owned,” Avenue East Cobb marketing manager Madison Murphy said in a prepared statement.

Husband and wife Craig and Amy Mycoskie first opened Round Trip in Atlanta’s Upper Westside area in February 2021.

Round Trip is one of several new food and beverage tenants to open in the Avenue East Cobb as part of North American Properties’ plan to create a “hometown hangout.” The taproom joins Peach State Pizza, New York Butcher Shoppe, Vanilla Cafe, Press Waffle Co. and Tin Pin Game Bar.

The redevelopment plan also includes an 8,000-square-foot plaza with patios, a deck with soft seating and an attached stage with an LED screen.

North American Properties Atlanta also operates Avalon in Alpharetta, the Forum in Peachtree Corners and Colony Square in Midtown.

Round Trip Brewing Company is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 12:30-7 p.m. Sundays.

4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 678-909-5712, roundtripbrewing.com

