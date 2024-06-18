Round Trip Brewing opens second taproom in Avenue East Cobb

Round Trip Brewing Company opened its second location in the Avenue East Cobb development on Saturday.
The 4,000-square-foot taproom at 4475 Roswell Road includes an indoor and outdoor bar and a patio with 10 of Round Trip’s signature German-style brews on tap, according to a news release. Patrons can expect beers like Straight Outta Munich Spezial Helles, Instant Krüsch Extra Pale Kölsch, Oktoberfest Märzen, Dunkel Platz and Vicarious West Coast IPA.
A two-vessel, five-barrel brewhouse will allow the team to produce brews exclusive to the new location.
The taproom will serve food that pairs well with German-style beer, like hot dogs, bratwursts, cheesesteaks and pretzel bites as well as some vegetarian options. Round Trip will also host a variety of events, including weekly speed puzzle nights, a Pilsner Patio Party on July 27 and an Oktoberfest celebration in September.
“It’s really cool that we’re starting to see so many intown brands come to the suburbs, and it’s extra special when they’re locally owned,” Avenue East Cobb marketing manager Madison Murphy said in a prepared statement.
Husband and wife Craig and Amy Mycoskie first opened Round Trip in Atlanta’s Upper Westside area in February 2021.
Round Trip is one of several new food and beverage tenants to open in the Avenue East Cobb as part of North American Properties’ plan to create a “hometown hangout.” The taproom joins Peach State Pizza, New York Butcher Shoppe, Vanilla Cafe, Press Waffle Co. and Tin Pin Game Bar.
The redevelopment plan also includes an 8,000-square-foot plaza with patios, a deck with soft seating and an attached stage with an LED screen.
North American Properties Atlanta also operates Avalon in Alpharetta, the Forum in Peachtree Corners and Colony Square in Midtown.
Round Trip Brewing Company is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 12:30-7 p.m. Sundays.
4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 678-909-5712, roundtripbrewing.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: AP Photo/Danny Johnston