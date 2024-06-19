Food & Dining

Lewis Barbecue bringing Texas-style barbecue to Ansley Mall next summer

Central Texas-style smoked meats are on the menu at Lewis Barbecue, set to open in Atlanta in 2025. / Courtesy of Lizzy Rollins

Credit: Indie Film Lab

Credit: Indie Film Lab

Central Texas-style smoked meats are on the menu at Lewis Barbecue, set to open in Atlanta in 2025. / Courtesy of Lizzy Rollins
By
1 hour ago

Pitmaster John Lewis is set to open his fourth restaurant — and his first in Georgia — next summer in Atlanta’s Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

Set to open at 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE in the former Hideaway and Laundry Lounge spaces in Ansley Mall, Lewis Barbecue will feature Lewis’ Central Texas-style barbecue, including brisket, pork spareribs, pulled pork, turkey, and hot guts sausage along with sides like potato salad, collard greens and tallow fried fries, snacks, desserts including banana pudding, and a full bar.

The restaurant will also offer weekly specials like a prime rib dinner on Wednesdays and chicken fried steak on Sundays.

Central Texas barbecue focuses on a low and slow cooking method and centers around beef, mainly brisket. The cooking style starts with dry-rubbed meats that are slowly smoked in a wood-fired pit and served with sauce on the side.

Construction is underway at the space to accommodate Lewis Barbecue’s set-up, which includes a large smokehouse with custom-made pits, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and a barbecue service line, where guests line up for food.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Pitmaster John Lewis owns Lewis Barbecue, set to open its first Atlanta location in 2025. / Courtesy of Andrew Cebulka

Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA

icon to expand image

Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA

The design of the restaurant will “complement the two other Lewis Barbecue locations, “with a vibe that’s clean and modern, while giving a nod to Lewis’ Texas roots through artwork and textures,” according to a representative for the eatery.

The opening of Lewis Barbecue Atlanta will come nearly a decade after the launch of Lewis Barbecue’s first brick-and-mortar location in Charleston, South Carolina in 2016, which was followed by a location in Greenville, South Carolina. Lewis also owns Rancho Lewis in Charleston.

Lewis grew up in El Paso, Texas, and relocated to Austin when he was 18 to start his culinary career. After a stint in Denver on the competition barbecue circuit, he returned to Austin in 2010 to help open Franklin Barbecue and also partnered on La Barbecue before moving to Charleston.

Lewis Barbecue, which will be open daily starting at 11 a.m., will join several other food and beverage concepts in Ansley Mall including Bantam & Biddy, Ansley Wine Merchants, Vinny’s N.Y. Pizza and Grill and Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to barbecue in metro Atlanta
ExploreIntown Atlanta restaurant news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Postal Service woes are years in the making, Georgia lawmakers seek fix

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn staff in Buckhead ignored sex trafficking, victim says
2h ago

Credit: AP

Alabama’s Rickwood Field’s tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for...
31m ago

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Good boy! Flash the rescue dog joins ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport
1h ago

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Good boy! Flash the rescue dog joins ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Inaugural Scandinavian Airlines flight renews Atlanta-Copenhagen link
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Cookbook review: American food ‘with a desi accent’
10m ago
It’s a sister act for the twins behind Atlanta birria pop-up Twin Tacos
Round Trip Brewing opens second taproom in Avenue East Cobb
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

LISTEN
UATL’s Mike Jordan joins ‘Politically Georgia’ for special Juneteenth episode
Baseball great Willie Mays, the ‘Say Hey Kid,’ dies at 93
ELECTION 2024
Results from Tuesday runoff elections