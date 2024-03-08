Sports bar and lounge 42 opens in Grant Park and more metro Atlanta news

The bar “offers a different ambiance for Atlanta culture,” Getachew said. “It’s an intimate, upscale space, but also a traditional sports bar” with large televisions showing sporting events, sports memorabilia and a projector showing footage of Robinson’s games on a screen.

The space, which seats about 75 guests inside and 40 on an outdoor patio, also features custom sofas, bright blue chairs, pendant lights and wallpaper with oversized flowers. A neon sign stating “Don’t do coke in the bathroom,” salvaged from Augustine’s, hangs on a wall.

The 42 menu features several menu items from Augustine’s, with some additions including several vegan-friendly and health-conscious dishes.

Menu items include a Nashville honey hot chicken sandwich; several grilled cheese options include the Filet Me-On with muenster, Swiss cheese and filet mignon; lamb chops; blackened salmon; and a chopped cheese sandwich.

The cocktail list features 10 drinks including the Sweet Heat with Termana Reposado, muddled jalapeno, lime juice and agave and the Purple Rain with Empress Indigo gin, elderflower liqueur, lavender essence, lemon juice and egg white.\

Brunch offerings include grits bowls with crawfish, shrimp, salmon, catfish or oxtail and entrees like T-bone and eggs, oxtail hash and s’mores French toast.

42 is open from noon-midnight daily.

Ramen chain Kyuramen has opened its third Georgia location at 735 N Main St. in Alpharetta, joining others in Suwanee and Sandy Springs.

The 4,200-square-foot space features honeycomb-style seating for 110 guests.

The menu features a variety of bowls, ramen and vegetarian options. Exclusive to Alpharetta, Kyuramen introduces the Yin-Yang Bowl, Omurice, and the Honey Comb Platter.

Velvet Taco has been added to the food and beverage lineup for the forthcoming High Street development in Dunwoody.

The restaurant, which will be housed in a 2,300-square-foot space, will offer more than 20 kinds of tacos as well as sides and drinks. It will join other metro Atlanta locations in Buckhead and west Midtown.

High Street, set to open this year at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive, is a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development that will be home to several new eateries including Nando’s Peri Peri; eatertainment concept Jaguar Bolera; Agave Bandido, a South Florida Mexican restaurant; coastal-inspired Hampton Social; Japanese restaurant Cuddlefish; and ice cream shop Ben & Jerry’s. Puttshack, another entertainment-focused dining concept, is also slated for the development.

The first phase of development will include 150,000 square feet of retail space, 598 apartments, office space and a park.

Seasonal bar Margarita Row opens today at the Politan Row at Colony Square food hall in Midtown. The bar will serve a variety of margaritas and cocktails through the summer. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.

Blaqhaus has closed in Marietta, with plans to reopen next month with a new name and menu. The restaurant had been open since March 2021.

