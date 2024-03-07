Beer, cheesesteaks and Mexican food set for new Marietta development

Cøntrast Artisan Ales. Contrast, which opened its first location in Chamblee in 2018, will debut a brewery tasting room and fermentarium at 101 Church St. this summer.

Designed by Contrast founder and brewmaster Chase Medlin with Holden Spaht and Emily Wirt, principal architects at GentleWorks in East Atlanta Village, the space will be “artful, cozy, and inviting, featuring inspired and intricate aesthetics throughout the space, dynamic decor and plants, and a mix of materials and textures,” according to a news release. The Church Street location will also have a service window in the alley where patrons can walk-up to order, and there will be a production and fermentation area in the back of the space.

7 Tequilas Mexican Restaurant. The fifth location of family-owned and operated 7 Tequilas will be located at 115 Church St. and will serve a menu of Mexican staples including tacos, nachos and burritos.

Woody’s CheeseSteaks. Open since 1975 in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, Woody’s serves a selection of cheesesteak sandwiches and milkshakes and over the past few years has added locations in Buckhead and East Atlanta. Steven Renner took over operations in 2010 from the original owner and added a partner, Matt Porcelli, in 2016. The 1,136-square-foot Marietta location will open by the end of the year at 95 Church St.

The brewery and restaurants will join the previously announced Korean restaurant Bom from chef Brian So, who also owns Marietta restaurant Spring.

Bridger purchased the properties that make up Church Street in 2022, along with the nearby building that houses the Marietta Square Market food hall.

