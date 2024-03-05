Arches Brewing closing its Hapeville tasting room this spring after eight years

“It is with a mix of emotions that we share the news—it’s time to bid farewell to our cherished home of the past 8 years ... We extend heartfelt gratitude to the Hapeville and Tri-Cities communities for your unwavering support and camaraderie,” the news release said. “Back in 2016, Arches Brewing was born as the first and only craft brewery in the Tri-Cities, thanks to a group of beer enthusiasts. We’ve enjoyed the chapters and take great pride in our achievements.”

The statement notes that Arches beer will continue to be available through distribution to restaurants, bars, and package stores across Georgia and several surrounding states, and encourages guests to visit the brewery over the next few months.

The brewery will also hold a farewell party starting at 2 p.m. May 18 featuring an art market, live music, food and beer.

The decision to close comes on the heels of last year’s announcement regarding a distribution partnership with Bevana Partners, who now manages the brewery’s distribution operations across five states, along with overseeing a nationwide ship-to-home online store.

The news release said the brewery owners are looking for 2-3,000 sqft of small-scale production and taproom space, with an emphasis on securing a permanent in-house food option, and “with a commitment to community and the desire to recreate the family-friendly atmosphere they’ve nurtured in Hapeville,” according to a news release.

Jamey Adams, Jeff Dake, Daniel Beer, Ryan Fogelgren, Greg Mickle opened the Arches taproom in 2016 at 3361 Dogwood Drive, near the downtown arts district, Porsche Experience Center and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Over the years, the brewery has produced beers — mostly lagers — including the seasonal Mexican Empire Vienna-style lager, Unseasonal Lager, dry-hopped pale ale Equilibrium, Belgian blonde ale Southern Bel’, Bohemian Riot Pilsner and Lloyd’s Light Lager. Arches has expanded its portfolio with a range of experimental styles, thanks to its smaller pilot brewhouse.

“I moved to East Point 15 years ago, and started brewing beer about 12 years ago,” Adams, a biochemist by trade, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2017. “Being on the Southside was always important to me, but I also understood the market down here, and the proximity to the airport.”

The Arches name derives from the beers the founders brewed under the four brick arches on the screen porch at Adams’ Colonial-style home in East Point. Many of those recipes later became the basis for the brewery.

In 2017, a system was installed inside the taproom that delivers natural spring water into the brewery from an underground aquifer located 450 feet below the surface. “This water becomes our starting point for each water profile,” according to Arches’ website. “Through water chemistry, we believe it allows us to create more complex flavors, depth, and cleanliness that our styles are historically known for.”

A representative for the brewery did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information on the closure.

Arches is one of many breweries or taprooms to close in metro Atlanta over the past 18 months.

Anderby Brewing, Orpheus Brewing, Second Self Beer Co., Blackberry Farms Brewery and the East Lake location of Hippin Hops all closed in 2023, while Kettlerock Brewing closed its doors last month.

Atlanta Brewing Company, Atlanta’s oldest craft brewery, scrapped plans to reopen in the Underground Atlanta development after closing its original Upper Westside location in 2022, while Burnt Hickory Brewing closed its location in Kennesaw with plans to relocate, although no details have been shared about the reopening.

Pontoon Brewing reopened its original Sandy Springs location after a brief closure, though its Tucker taproom known as the Lodge remains closed.

