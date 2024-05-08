Seafood boils are one of the great dishes of Southern summers. For a simple weeknight version, I like to stick with the basics: shrimp, potatoes and corn. I also skip the big pot of water and throw everything on a sheet pan in the oven; this move keeps the flavors concentrated in each ingredient instead of the cooking water.

The easiest way to ensure perfect doneness of every ingredient in the shrimp boil is to stagger the cooking. Start with the potatoes. To cut down on their cooking time, I use frozen roasted baby potatoes, which you can find near the french fries in most grocery stores. Pick up a variety that doesn’t include seasoning other than salt. Give them a 10-minute head start in a hot oven before adding the corn, followed by the shrimp, which only need a few minutes to curl and turn opaque.

To season, I keep things simple with Old Bay spice blend and the zest and juice of one large lemon. Together, these two ingredients add spice, plenty of salt and a bright pop of freshness. If you prefer a different seasoning mix (such as Cajun seasoning), feel free to swap it in, but don’t skip the lemon. I layer the Old Bay into the dish by adding a little each time I add an ingredient to the sheet pan. Also, you can use the same bowl to mix each component to cut down on dishes. And if a shrimp boil isn’t a shrimp boil without some kind of sausage (and if you don’t mind this recipe being a six-ingredient challenge), you can add about half a pound of sliced smoked sausage along with the corn.