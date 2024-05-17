Food & Dining

D’bo’s Daiquiris, Wings and Seafood opens in downtown Atlanta

Brand is owned and operated by a Morehouse graduate
15 minutes ago

D’bo’s Daiquiris, Wings and Seafood has opened its first Atlanta location.

Located at 349 Decatur St. SE in the Pencil Factory Flats, the eatery, which originated in Memphis, Tennessee, offers whole and boneless chicken wings with flavors like D’bo’s honey hot, garlic Parmesan and lemon pepper, plus other menu items including crab legs, lobster, shrimp, catfish, burgers, coleslaw, fried okra and corn on the cob.

There are also plant-based options like a vegetarian burger and cauliflower wings. Weekend brunch offers dishes like catfish and grits, chicken and waffles and French toast.

The 3,700-square-foot space will have a “chill and relaxed” sports bar feel with two bars, several TVs and enough seating for 120 people, D'bo's owner Julian Boyd told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Outdoor seating will be available by midsummer.

The restaurant also serves frozen daiquiris like D’Beaux, a strawberry flavor; Blue Suede Shoes, a blue raspberry flavor; and Just Peachy, a peach flavor. Daiquiris can be mixed and matched.

Boyd’s parents, David and Leticia Boyd, founded D’bo’s in Memphis in August 1999 as a food truck, and opened their first brick-and-mortar a year later. They spent about a year experimenting with different sauces and seasonings.

After Boyd graduated from Morehouse College, he worked in the corporate world for several years before earning his master’s degree in business at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He returned to help out with the family business, and they began opening locations around Tennessee, Florida and Georgia, including one that his father ran in Riverdale, Georgia, from 2001 to 2006.

Oscar Davis III and Benny Bryant are the Atlanta franchise partners.

D'bo's will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 1, from 2-5 p.m. with daiquiris, Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and giveaways.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.

