D’bo’s Daiquiris, Wings and Seafood opens in downtown Atlanta

The 3,700-square-foot space will have a “chill and relaxed” sports bar feel with two bars, several TVs and enough seating for 120 people, D'bo's owner Julian Boyd told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Outdoor seating will be available by midsummer.

The restaurant also serves frozen daiquiris like D’Beaux, a strawberry flavor; Blue Suede Shoes, a blue raspberry flavor; and Just Peachy, a peach flavor. Daiquiris can be mixed and matched.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of D'bo's Daiquiris Credit: Courtesy of D'bo's Daiquiris

Boyd’s parents, David and Leticia Boyd, founded D’bo’s in Memphis in August 1999 as a food truck, and opened their first brick-and-mortar a year later. They spent about a year experimenting with different sauces and seasonings.

After Boyd graduated from Morehouse College, he worked in the corporate world for several years before earning his master’s degree in business at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He returned to help out with the family business, and they began opening locations around Tennessee, Florida and Georgia, including one that his father ran in Riverdale, Georgia, from 2001 to 2006.

Oscar Davis III and Benny Bryant are the Atlanta franchise partners.

D'bo's will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 1, from 2-5 p.m. with daiquiris, Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and giveaways.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.