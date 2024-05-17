Little Rey opens in Buckhead and more metro Atlanta restaurant news from the week

Built by Atlanta-based builder DeCarlo Hawker Architecture and Design and designed by Smith Hanes Studio, the 5,500-square-foot building features an outdoor walk-up window called Uno Mas, for drink and takeout orders, as well as a large covered patio.

The space was designed with “a mix of rose pink, deep blue, and soft sage hues, with accents of reclaimed wood and Old-World Mexico-inspired hand-painted signage, vintage memorabilia (think Mexican festival masks) and standout pieces by a curated collection of artists from Atlanta and Austin,” according to a news release.

The restaurant will host a pre-opening party from 5-9 p.m. May 18, with free bites including a queso fountain, guacamole and chips, tacos and soft serve, and drinks available for purchase. The event will also feature a face painter, DJ, mechanical bull and dunk tank.

In addition, on May 25 from 10 a.m. until the kitchen runs out, Little Rey will give away one free breakfast taco per person.

Little Rey’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The Buckhead location of Little Ray will join the other eateries that are part of restaurateur Ford Fry’s Rocket Farm Restaurants group, including No. 246, Superica, Marcel, the Optimist, Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc.

*****

Credit: Ryan Fleisher @Fleisherphotograp Credit: Ryan Fleisher @Fleisherphotograp

Southern eatery Dahlia’s Restaurant & Porch is now open inside the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel at 5993 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners.

Led by Executive Chef Robert Chaffin, Dahlia’s offers a menu of dishes including bourbon peach glazed pork belly, fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, chicken pot pie, fried chicken, braised beef short rib, seafood gumbo, bread pudding and pecan pie. The restaurant also has a full bar with a Southern-inspired cocktail list.

The renovated space features a full-service bar, private dining area, lounge area and outdoor porch with fireplaces.

Dahlia’s serves breakfast from 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays; lunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; and dinner from 4-10 p.m. daily. The bar menu is available until 11 p.m.

*****

SabaRaba’s, which has been serving Mediterranean street food out of a yellow shipping container kiosk in Sandy Springs since 2022, is set to open a brick-and-mortar by early June at 2175 American Way in Chamblee.

The restaurant comes from Udi Hershkovitz, who formerly operated Marrakesh in Ponce City Market and owns South American concept FuegoMundo in Sandy Springs.

SabaRaba’s expanded menu will include items like lamb kebabs in addition to pitas and wraps filled with falafel, shawarma, or gyro meat. The restaurant will also serve beer and wine in addition to frozen beverages like limonana, a mint and lemon slushie.

Guests will order at the counter and have the food brought out to them.

The 1,425-square-foot space pays homage to the original shipping container, using bright yellow corrugated metal accents, along with an outdoor patio with décostring lighting. There will be seating for 39 guests inside and 30 on the patio.

*****

Vegan Caribbean comfort food restaurant Bad Gyal Vegan, which has a location in the Marietta Square Market food hall, opened a second location this week at 2670 East College Ave. in the Decatur Food Hub kitchen. The restaurant offers plant-based versions of burgers, oxtail, cheesesteaks and wings. Read more about it and other vegan restaurants in Atlanta here.

*****

George Foley has been announced as the executive chef and chocolatier for Bitzel’s Chocolate, the 7,000-square-foot chocolate factory and attraction in Suwanee. Foley, who most recently was a Viennoiserie baker at Bacchanalia and Star Provisions, will focus on menu development, culinary training, and building relationships with local farmers and national companies.

At Bacchanalia, he concentrated on croissants and pastries. He has also worked as a corporate chocolatier at Bodega Chocolates in Fountain Valley, California, as the executive pastry chef for the Dolce Group in Los Angeles, as pastry chef at Salty’s on Alki Beach in Seattle, and as the overnight baker viennoisarie at the 3-Michelin-starred The Inn at Little Washington.

*****

Illinois-based Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant will open its first Georgia location at 7660 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. Cooper’s Hawk has more than 55 locations across 11 states.

*****

All-you-can-eat buffet restaurant Kacey’s Home Cooking is set to close by the end of June at 3925 LaVista Road in Tucker after more than a decade, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Chef Karl Gorline is set to open a restaurant called Avize in the coming months at 956 Brady Ave. NW in the Stockyards development in Atlanta’s west Midtown neighborhood, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

