Perc Coffee opens in Tucker and more Atlanta restaurant news from the week

Amber Foreman, Perc’s director of retail, said the primary addition to the new 2,220-square-foot location is an indoor-outdoor patio that takes up about 1/3 of the space and has fans and heaters.

“The building didn’t have the patio we wanted, but we loved the downtown Tucker area, so we decided to push the storefront back and build a patio,” Foreman said.

The counter-service shop also features a retail area, along with a colorful lava lamp design.

Co-founders Philip Brown and Alan Fischer opened Perc in Savannah in 2010, and operate a robust wholesale coffee roasting business alongside their brick-and-mortar shops.

*****

Longtime Atlanta seafood restaurant Six Feet Under has opened at 1824 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, a relocation of its west Midtown location at 685 11th St., which closed in late 2022.

The Cheshire Bridge location was previously home to bar Roxx, which was a favorite of Atlanta’s LGBTQ community for more than 20 years.

Owners Tad and Nancy Mitchell opened the first Six Feet Under, which remains open, along Memorial Drive in Grant Park in 2002, with the west Midtown location following a few years later.

*****

Stephanie Fischer has taken over as the president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA), with a “focus on building relationships within the restaurant industry by traveling the state to meet and connect with stakeholders outside the major cities,” according to a press release.

Fischer, who previously served as vice president of corporate operations of Paradies Lagardère Travel Retail Dining Division, joined the GRA board of directors in 2017 and served as chairperson in 2022.

She takes over for Karen Bremer, who retired from the role after 14 years.

*****

Press Waffle Co. is slated to open its first Georgia location this weekend in the Avenue East Cobb development at 4475 Roswell Road.

The eatery, founded in 2016 by two brothers who started expanding after an appearance on “Shark Tank,” will be the first franchise for husband and wife and East Cobb residents Keith and Niki Ginel. The 1,200-square-foot restaurant will offer a menu of Belgian Liege waffles and other sweet and savory dishes.

The restaurant joins several other food and beverage concepts at Avenue East Cobb, including the recently-opened Peach State Pizza, as well as New York Butcher Shoppe and Vanilla Cafe.

A second Georgia location of Press Waffle Co. was recently announced for East Atlanta-area food hall Halidom Eatery.

*****

Celavi Kitchen and Bar has opened at 585 Franklin Gateway SE in Marietta. The restaurant and bar’s menu includes Tomahawk steak, crab cakes and garlic shrimp.

*****

A new location of El Indio Mexican Restaurant, which specializes in birria, has opened at 10495 Alpharetta Highway in Roswell.

The Roswell restaurant joins El Indio locations in Lawrenceville, Norcross and Duluth.

*****

Pop-up House of Lean is open inside the space that was home to Lean Draft House at 600 Hopkins St. The menu includes “bites” like yuca fries, queso and roasted veggies; salads; sandwiches “on a bun” items including chicken sandwich and a berry bagel; and entrees such as firepit chicken and a street corn bowl. House of Lean’s hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays. Lean Draft House closed at the end of 2023.

*****

Chef Don Carne has taken over the kitchen at SOS Tiki Bar in Decatur with a menu of street tacos with fillings including roasted heirloom potatoes with harrisa black-eyed peas; bulgogi chicken thighs; carne asada; and smashburger.

*****

Poke City, located in the Midtown Promenade development on Monroe Street, has turned into Korean restaurant Umma Kitchen, offering dishes including tteokbokki, spicy garlic fried chicken and bibimbap.

*****

Austell brunch restaurant and bakery Paige’s Bistro has expanded with a second location in the Decatur Food Hub at 2670 E. College Ave. in Decatur.

*****

Gregory’s Atlanta Vegan Restaurant at 114 Bulloch Ave. in Roswell is “pivoting and closing temporarily for greater things ahead,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account.

*****

Dessert and ice cream shop Cherried Mary’s has closed at 1075 Canton St. in Roswell. The shop, which opened in late 2022, was owned by Jasmin Willis and Conner Slewitzke, the owners of neighboring Gracious Plenty Bakery & Breakfast.

*****

Korean- Mexican fusion restaurant K BBQ Taco has closed at 105 Clairemont Ave. in Decatur after 10 years.

*****

Fine dining spot Prime on Peachtree is now open at 1035 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta Magazine reports. The restaurant comes from Javarius Gay, who also owns the neighboring Prime Cigar Bar, as well as the Boiler in Buckhead.

The menu includes items like steak, quail, lobster, duck chowder soup, lamb meatballs, Alaskan halibut, saffron-cauliflower couscous and Tom Yum white polenta. The restaurant also features a full bar.

*****

Coffee shop Victory Coffee and Calamity (previously DeKalb Athletic Club), located at 900 DeKalb Ave. NE, has transformed into Stereo, a coffee and listening bar, Rough Draft Atlanta reports. The spot will still serve coffee and breakfast sandwiches during the day, but at night will offer cocktails and music.

Stereo is owned by Ian Jones and Caleb Wheelus of Victory Brands, who also own the neighboring restaurant LLoyd’s as well as two locations of Victory Sandwich Bar and SOS Tiki Bar in Decatur. Victory Brands cocktail bar Little Trouble closed in 2023.

*****

Sushi restaurant Barcito Sushi will open in the coming months at 1560 Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW in Lilburn, What Now Atlanta reports.

Chef Craig Headspeth of pop-up Mascogo Tacos has taken over the kitchen at Tortuga y Chango in Oakhurst for at least the next six months, Rough Draft Atlanta reports. The Mexican seafood restaurant closed in its original iteration in 2023, and is now offering rotating kitchen residencies while continuing to operate its bar. Tortuga y Chango is owned by Alan Raines and Samantha Eaves, who also own Mexican restaurant El Tesoro in Edgewood and West End.

*****

Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Horton’s has opened its first Atlanta location at 610 Spring St. NW in Midtown, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

More restaurant news from the week

The Vortex changes ownership after three decades

Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery opens in Decatur

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.