Exclusive
AJC poll: Trump leads Biden in pivotal Georgia
Food & Dining

The Vortex changes ownership after three decades

The Vortex in Little 5 Points neighborhood. Credit: Bita Honarvar.

Credit: Bita Honarvar/ AJC FILE

Credit: Bita Honarvar/ AJC FILE

The Vortex in Little 5 Points neighborhood. Credit: Bita Honarvar.
By
15 minutes ago

The owners of Taco Mac and Mary Mac’s Tea Room have acquired longtime Atlanta restaurant and bar The Vortex, according to a report from Rough Draft Atlanta.

Michael Benoit, co-owner of The Vortex, told Rough Draft Atlanta he and his siblings Hank and Suzanne were ready to move on after running the business for more than 30 years. They didn’t want to close permanently since it’s become a staple in so many Atlantans’ lives, so they decided to explore ways to keep it open.

As a result, Harold Martin Jr., Michael Bodnar, John Michael Bodnar and Bryan Rand of Atlanta-based chain Taco Mac and Mary Mac’s Tea Room acquired the restaurant.

The group previously took over ownership of Mary Mac’s Tea Room in October 2020 after the restaurant closed in March of that year due to the pandemic.

According to a statement the new owners provided Rough Draft, “Patrons can expect the same commitment to quality, consistency, creativity, and community that has defined The Vortex for decades. The transition of ownership has been seamless, with operations continuing without interruption.”

The Vortex has been an Atlanta mainstay since Benoit and his siblings opened it in 1992 on the corner of West Peachtree and 11th streets in Midtown. It later moved to its current home at 878 Peachtree St., and the trio opened an additional location in Five Points in 1996.

The restaurant has become known for its eclectic decor and expansive burger menu, complete with choices like the Ultimate Patty Melt that comes with two patties on grilled rye, Swiss and cheddar cheese, grilled onions and sliced pickles, and the Zombie Apocalypse with barbecue pork, spicy honey barbecue sauce, pepper jack cheese and an egg on Texas toast.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
The Vortex Classic Coronary burger with tater tots and a Laughing Skull beer. AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Bob Townsend

icon to expand image

Credit: Bob Townsend

The eatery’s lengthy list of rules include a 21-and-older policy, a disclaimer about the restaurant’s “idiot-free zone” and a “no whining” policy. It also allowed smoking on the premises until 2019 when almost 70% of its 11,000 polled customers said in a survey they wanted the smoking policy changed.

ExploreThe Vortex celebrates 25 years of serving burgers and booze

In addition to The Vortex, Benoit owns Mexican restaurant Bone Garden Cantina and the Laughing Skull Lounge comedy club in The Vortex’s Midtown location.

Benoit and Martin Jr. did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top