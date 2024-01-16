Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery expands with location in Decatur

Opening hours are 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays-Mondays, with hours set to expand to 7 a.m.-3 p.m. by the end of January.

Credit: Courtesy of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery Credit: Courtesy of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery

Alejandra Luaces, who started Hell Yeah out of her home kitchen in 2018, and opened her first brick-and-mortar location on DeKalb Avenue in Inman Park in 2019, said “we let the space guide the plan. If we find a good space that we can dream into something interesting, we go for it.”

She described the new location as “a sunny, yellow spot that’s cheerful, playful and fun. It has a vintage, homey feel,” with artwork that hints at movies the team loves.

Since opening in Inman Park, she’s brought aboard partners Perry King, Julia Schneider and Tony Riffel, the owner of the now-defunct Octane Coffee. Schneider serves as director of kitchen operations, while Luaces has moved into a role

The foursome are also working on opening a production location this summer in Adair Park that will serve as Hell Yeah’s commissary kitchen, where items including the bakery’s custom-order cakes will be made. Luaces said she’s still figuring out how moving production to Adair Park will change the Inman Park bakery.

308 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 470-472-9482, hellyeahglutenfree.com

