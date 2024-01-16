Food & Dining

Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery expands with location in Decatur

Cake from the menu of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery. / Courtesy of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery

Credit: Courtesy of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery

Credit: Courtesy of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery

Cake from the menu of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery. / Courtesy of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery
By
1 hour ago

Popular Inman Park bakery Hell Yeah Gluten Free has expanded with a second location in Decatur.

Located at 308 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., the 915-square-foot takeout-only bakery offers food made the original Inman Park location and decorated and finished onsite in Decatur.

Hell Yeah Decatur opened with a limited menu of breakfast sandwiches, pop-tarts, doughnuts and Danishes, but will soon offer the same options as Inman Park including cookies, biscuits, scones, cakes, cookies and savory pastries. The spot will also offer beverages including coffee drinks, using beans from Georgia roaster Jittery Joe’s, with plans to work with other local roasters in the coming months.

Opening hours are 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays-Mondays, with hours set to expand to 7 a.m.-3 p.m. by the end of January.

Pop-tarts from Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery / Courtesy of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery

Credit: Courtesy of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery

Credit: Courtesy of Hell Yeah Gluten Free bakery

Alejandra Luaces, who started Hell Yeah out of her home kitchen in 2018, and opened her first brick-and-mortar location on DeKalb Avenue in Inman Park in 2019, said “we let the space guide the plan. If we find a good space that we can dream into something interesting, we go for it.”

She described the new location as “a sunny, yellow spot that’s cheerful, playful and fun. It has a vintage, homey feel,” with artwork that hints at movies the team loves.

Since opening in Inman Park, she’s brought aboard partners Perry King, Julia Schneider and Tony Riffel, the owner of the now-defunct Octane Coffee. Schneider serves as director of kitchen operations, while Luaces has moved into a role

The foursome are also working on opening a production location this summer in Adair Park that will serve as Hell Yeah’s commissary kitchen, where items including the bakery’s custom-order cakes will be made. Luaces said she’s still figuring out how moving production to Adair Park will change the Inman Park bakery.

308 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 470-472-9482, hellyeahglutenfree.com

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

