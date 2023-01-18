Jamican restaurant, Korean bakery added to Lindbergh redevelopment

A popular Korean bakery and a new Jamaican restaurant are the latest food and beverage concepts to be announced for the new Uptown Atlanta development anchored by the Lindbergh MARTA station.
Korean bakery and coffee shop White Windmill will open its fifth metro Atlanta location later this year in the 47-acre mixed-use development. Located along Main Street, the 2,200-square-foot space will “introduce a new elevated in-shop experience,” according a press release.
The menu will feature coffee and tea, handmade cakes and traditional Korean baked goods like red bean bread, roll cakes, lightly sweetened garlic bread and Bungeoppang, a hot fish-shaped pastry filled with sweetened red bean paste or custard. The new location will mark the first inside the Perimeter, joining others in Doraville and Duluth.
Also coming to Uptown Atlanta is J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen, which will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space on Main Street. The concept, which comes from Tasha Cyril, the co-owner of metro Atlanta restaurants Belle & Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House, APT. 4B and Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and Bar, will feature “an authentic cultural experience with specialty brunch cocktails and live music on weekends,” according to the release.
Named for j’ouvert, a traditional festival that kicks off the start of Carnival parades and is also the French Creole phrase for “start of the day,” the restaurant will offer a “fusion of Caribbean street food and classic brunch items.” Menu items will include jerk wings and chicken, pina colada french toast, curry mushroom roti, passion fruit pancakes and Trinidadian doubles.
In addition to White Windmill and J’ouvert, Uptown Atlanta will also be home to Mexican restaurant El Gordo and Korean barbecue eatery Bene Korean Steakhouse.
Uptown Atlanta tenant 26 Thai, which has been open in the development since 2016, has renewed its lease. Owner Niki Pattharakositkul also has 26 Thai locations in Brookhaven, at Battery Atlanta at Truist Park and in Midtown, with a location set to open Feb. 1 in Dunwoody.
Uptown Atlanta, previously known as Lindbergh City Center, is currently undergoing redevelopment by Rubenstein Partners, along with design firm ASD|SKY and Gensler. The first phase includes construction to revitalize Main Street.
Eventually, Uptown will have nearly 1 million square feet of office space and 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, along with community gathering spaces. The project will be accessible to pedestrian trails including the Beltline and the South Fork Trail.
Rubenstein is also planning to incorporate art installations and events. Located along Piedmont Road, the Hambidge Center’s 12,000-square-foot Cross Pollination Art Lab, offers space for art galleries, studios and performance spaces.
Additionally, MARTA has signed a 130,000-square-foot lease at Uptown and will relocate up to 540 employees to the new space at Uptown.
