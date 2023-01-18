Jamican restaurant, Korean bakery added to Lindbergh redevelopment

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

In addition to White Windmill and J’ouvert, Uptown Atlanta will also be home to Mexican restaurant El Gordo and Korean barbecue eatery Bene Korean Steakhouse.

Uptown Atlanta tenant 26 Thai, which has been open in the development since 2016, has renewed its lease. Owner Niki Pattharakositkul also has 26 Thai locations in Brookhaven, at Battery Atlanta at Truist Park and in Midtown, with a location set to open Feb. 1 in Dunwoody.

Uptown Atlanta, previously known as Lindbergh City Center, is currently undergoing redevelopment by Rubenstein Partners, along with design firm ASD|SKY and Gensler. The first phase includes construction to revitalize Main Street.

Eventually, Uptown will have nearly 1 million square feet of office space and 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, along with community gathering spaces. The project will be accessible to pedestrian trails including the Beltline and the South Fork Trail.

Rubenstein is also planning to incorporate art installations and events. Located along Piedmont Road, the Hambidge Center’s 12,000-square-foot Cross Pollination Art Lab, offers space for art galleries, studios and performance spaces.

Additionally, MARTA has signed a 130,000-square-foot lease at Uptown and will relocate up to 540 employees to the new space at Uptown.

